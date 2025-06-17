ICC Set To Launch FIFA-Style Mobile Cricket Game In 2025 To Revolutionize Fan Engagement And Revenue

In a strategic move set to redefine how cricket is consumed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) to develop a world-class mobile cricket game, aiming to emulate the unparalleled success of FIFA’s gaming franchise. With mobile gaming rapidly emerging as one of the most lucrative digital sectors globally—particularly in cricket-mad markets like India—the ICC is positioning itself to create an immersive experience that can both engage fans and diversify its revenue streams.

This initiative comes at a crucial juncture for the sport’s global governing body, which is anticipating a potential dip in broadcast rights valuations. By venturing into the $3 billion Indian mobile gaming ecosystem, the ICC hopes to future-proof its financial model while cultivating a younger, tech-savvy fanbase.

The Vision: A Unified Cricket Game to Reflect the Global Spirit of the Sport

ICC Chairman Jay Shah articulated the ambition behind the project, stating:

“Cricket has one of the most passionate and diverse fanbases in global sport. This project represents a unique opportunity to reimagine how cricket is experienced and celebrated in the digital world.”

The new cricket game—still in its conceptual phase—is expected to feature global stars, national teams, and potentially even popular domestic T20 leagues, depending on licensing negotiations. A formal tender process will follow the EOI, which closes on June 27, 2025.

Strategic Timing: On-Field Momentum Meets Off-Field Innovation

The announcement coincided with a landmark moment in Test cricket as South Africa clinched their maiden ICC World Test Championship title, defeating Australia at a packed Lord’s over four riveting days. The full-house turnout in a neutral venue underscores cricket's enduring appeal—a momentum the ICC now seeks to carry into the virtual realm.

The buzz around the game also builds on England’s potential to host the next three WTC finals, reflecting their proven success as a neutral Test venue. Leveraging such tangible fan enthusiasm, the ICC is seizing the opportunity to create a new layer of digital engagement.

The Licensing Hurdle: NIL Rights Could Be the Game’s Real Test

However, turning this vision into a reality won’t be without complications. Licensing player Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights remains a complex challenge—one that even gaming behemoth EA Sports struggled with, leading to the discontinuation of its cricket series in 2007.

Unlike football, where FIFA and FIFPro streamline licensing for players worldwide, cricket’s decentralized governance poses a logistical nightmare. The ICC owns NIL rights only for global tournaments, not bilateral or domestic fixtures. To make the game fully authentic, it will need to strike separate deals with individual boards and negotiate with the World Cricketers’ Association (WCA)—a task fraught with legal sensitivities and competing interests.

Adding to the complexity, powerhouse boards like India and Pakistan don’t have active player unions, while Australia and New Zealand are currently locked in disputes over NIL rights with their players—both cases involving mobile cricket games already in the market.

India in Focus: The Jewel in the Mobile Gaming Crown

India's booming mobile gaming sector is central to the ICC’s vision. With over 600 million smartphone users and a market growing at breakneck speed, the country represents a goldmine for cricket-themed digital content. But it’s also a minefield when it comes to securing player rights, especially for IPL franchises that reportedly aren’t inclined to license their brands for the ICC’s game.

According to industry insiders, over 100 companies currently use cricketers’ likenesses without proper licensing, depriving both players and governing bodies of substantial revenue. The ICC’s move, if executed well, could change that landscape by centralizing control and creating a new model for digital cricket content.