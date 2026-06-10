ICC slaps demerit points on Lord's and Lahore's Gaddafi stadium after pitches rated unsatisfactory

The International Cricket Council has penalized both Lord's and Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium by issuing one demerit point to each venue. This disciplinary action follows the official rating of "unsatisfactory" given to the pitches utilized during two recent international fixtures.

The sanctions were handed down under the Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process of the cricket governing body. The penalties specifically target the surface prepared for the opening Test match of the 2025 through 2027 World Test Championship Cycle hosted at Lord's, alongside the pitch used for the third One Day International contested between Pakistan and Australia at Gaddafi Stadium.

Severe Bounce Issues Shorten historic Lord's Test

The playing surface at Lord's attracted intense condemnation following the conclusion of the initial Test between England and New Zealand, which wrapped up within a mere four days. This swift finish occurred despite multiple disruptions caused by poor weather on the third day of play.

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The match was highly significant as the 150th Test fixture hosted at the iconic venue, yet it also gained notoriety as the first game at Lord's in 138 years to conclude with fewer than 1,000 legal deliveries bowled. Throughout the match, batters faced immense difficulty executing shots due to highly inconsistent bounce. In the wake of widespread public and professional backlash, the Marylebone Cricket Club released an official apology regarding the sub-par state of the square.

Match referee Andy Pycroft explained the situation explicitly:

"There was plenty of excessive seam movement throughout the Test and the ball also kept extremely low on several occasions. The bounce was variable throughout as 16 wickets fell on the first day and 17 on the second. There was simply an over-balance in favour of ball against bat caused by the pitch."

Lahore Surface Criticized for Excessive Spin and Sluggish Nature

Simultaneously, the playing track at Gaddafi Stadium faced heavy scrutiny after hosting the third ODI between Pakistan and Australia. The encounter turned into a heavily low-scoring affair where batters found it nearly impossible to score runs with any degree of fluency.

Match referee Graeme La Brooy stated that the surface failed to meet the standards required for international limited-overs cricket, pointing to the extreme difficulty batters faced alongside the massive turn generated by slow bowlers right from the start of play.

La Brooy summarized the pitch conditions:

“The pitch was slow and low and made scoring runs very difficult. It did not suit a One Day International game as batters had to spend more time to settle in. It helped spin very early in the match and continued the same way throughout."

Following the formal assessments by the global cricket authority, both historic grounds have had a single demerit point added to their disciplinary records, where they will remain active as per the standard monitoring protocols of the governing body.