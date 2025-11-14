ICC Slaps Pakistan With 20% Match Fee Penalty After First ODI Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan’s strong start to the ODI series against Sri Lanka came with an unexpected off-field setback as the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed a 20 per cent fine on the team’s match fees. The penalty was announced after Pakistan were found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI in Rawalpindi.

Four Overs Short of the Required Rate

According to the ICC’s match report, Pakistan were four overs short of the required rate after considering all time allowances. Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fee per over, leading to a cumulative 20% fine.

The charge was formally laid by match referee Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel. Pakistan’s captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, accepted the sanction without contesting it, meaning no formal hearing was needed.

Pakistan’s On-Field Success was Overshadowed

Despite the post-match penalty, Pakistan had reason to celebrate their performance on the field, securing a comfortable victory to take a 1–0 lead in the series. However, the fine served as a timely reminder of the importance of maintaining discipline and adhering to the ICC’s over-rate requirements.

Growing Focus on Over-Rate Discipline

Slow over-rate penalties have become more common in modern cricket as the ICC pushes for faster gameplay, smoother match progression, and reduced delays. Teams across formats have faced tighter scrutiny, making time management an essential part of match strategy.

Sri Lanka Cricket urges players to continue staying in Pakistan

Speaking of the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the three-game affair has come to a standstill after a suicide bomber explosion in Islamabad recently. The incident left the Sri Lankan players in shock as they expressed their desire not to continue with the series and return home.

However, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) took centre stage and instructed its players to remain in Pakistan and not leave the country, even stating that any player or support staff member who decides to leave without authorisation will have action taken against them.