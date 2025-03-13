ICC Snubbed Pakistan At Champions Trophy? Kamran Akmal Says ‘Look In The Mirror

Champions Trophy 2025 was meant to be a grand occasion for Pakistan. Hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years, expectations were high. However, Pakistan’s campaign ended in disaster, culminating in an embarrassing moment during the prize distribution ceremony where no representative from the host nation was present. Former cricketer Kamran Akmal did not hold back in his assessment, stating that Pakistan simply didn’t "deserve" to be there.

Pakistan’s Disastrous Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament was nothing short of a nightmare. The hosts started their campaign with a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. Their woes were compounded by a humiliating six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India. Their final group-stage match against Bangladesh was washed out, sealing their fate as the bottom-ranked team in Group A.

For a team expected to dominate in home conditions, Pakistan’s performances were underwhelming. They failed to showcase intent, and their tactical approach was widely criticized. Kamran Akmal, speaking on his YouTube channel, slammed the team’s lack of fight, stating, “We are not even able to defeat D teams who come to our country with their full squads. If you want respect, you need to play and win.”

ICC’s Silent Message to PCB: A Snub or a Miscommunication?

The post-match ceremony was an even bigger debacle. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expected Sumair Ahmad Syed, the tournament’s director, to represent them in the ceremony as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell. However, Sumair was conspicuously absent. Reports suggest that the PCB failed to inform the ICC about Naqvi’s replacement, while the PCB argues that the ICC should have reached out.

Kamran Akmal believes the absence was not accidental. “The ICC showed us the mirror. Sumair was there, but why wasn’t he in the ceremony? Because we don’t deserve it,” he remarked.

A Pattern of Decline: Pakistan’s Struggles in Global Cricket

Pakistan’s decline in international cricket has been evident over the last five to six years. Despite talented individuals, the team has lacked consistency and cohesion. Akmal pointed out that hosting a tournament is not enough; the team needs to perform at a level that commands respect. “No one discussed how Pakistan hosted the tournament. We finished eighth, and that’s why we are being made fun of,” he added.

The Road Ahead: Can Pakistan Bounce Back?

With the Champions Trophy disaster behind them, Pakistan now faces a crucial white-ball tour to New Zealand. The five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, starting March 16, offers a chance for redemption. However, unless drastic changes are made in team selection, strategy, and mindset, Pakistan cricket risks further decline on the world stage.