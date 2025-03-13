Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2871608https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-snubbed-pakistan-at-champions-trophy-kamran-akmal-says-look-in-the-mirror-2871608.html
NewsCricket
CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

ICC Snubbed Pakistan At Champions Trophy? Kamran Akmal Says ‘Look In The Mirror

Pakistan’s disastrous Champions Trophy 2025 campaign ended in embarrassment, with Kamran Akmal stating they didn’t “deserve” representation at the ICC prize distribution ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 08:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Snubbed Pakistan At Champions Trophy? Kamran Akmal Says ‘Look In The Mirror

Champions Trophy 2025 was meant to be a grand occasion for Pakistan. Hosting an ICC event for the first time in 29 years, expectations were high. However, Pakistan’s campaign ended in disaster, culminating in an embarrassing moment during the prize distribution ceremony where no representative from the host nation was present. Former cricketer Kamran Akmal did not hold back in his assessment, stating that Pakistan simply didn’t "deserve" to be there.

Also Read: IPL 2025 Fastest Bowler From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics

Pakistan’s Disastrous Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan’s journey in the tournament was nothing short of a nightmare. The hosts started their campaign with a 60-run defeat against New Zealand. Their woes were compounded by a humiliating six-wicket loss to arch-rivals India. Their final group-stage match against Bangladesh was washed out, sealing their fate as the bottom-ranked team in Group A.

For a team expected to dominate in home conditions, Pakistan’s performances were underwhelming. They failed to showcase intent, and their tactical approach was widely criticized. Kamran Akmal, speaking on his YouTube channel, slammed the team’s lack of fight, stating, “We are not even able to defeat D teams who come to our country with their full squads. If you want respect, you need to play and win.”

ICC’s Silent Message to PCB: A Snub or a Miscommunication?

The post-match ceremony was an even bigger debacle. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expected Sumair Ahmad Syed, the tournament’s director, to represent them in the ceremony as PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell. However, Sumair was conspicuously absent. Reports suggest that the PCB failed to inform the ICC about Naqvi’s replacement, while the PCB argues that the ICC should have reached out.

Kamran Akmal believes the absence was not accidental. “The ICC showed us the mirror. Sumair was there, but why wasn’t he in the ceremony? Because we don’t deserve it,” he remarked.

A Pattern of Decline: Pakistan’s Struggles in Global Cricket

Pakistan’s decline in international cricket has been evident over the last five to six years. Despite talented individuals, the team has lacked consistency and cohesion. Akmal pointed out that hosting a tournament is not enough; the team needs to perform at a level that commands respect. “No one discussed how Pakistan hosted the tournament. We finished eighth, and that’s why we are being made fun of,” he added.

The Road Ahead: Can Pakistan Bounce Back?

With the Champions Trophy disaster behind them, Pakistan now faces a crucial white-ball tour to New Zealand. The five-match T20I and three-match ODI series, starting March 16, offers a chance for redemption. However, unless drastic changes are made in team selection, strategy, and mindset, Pakistan cricket risks further decline on the world stage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

TAGS

Champions Trophy 2025Pakistan Cricket CrisisICC snubs PakistanKamran Akmal on Pakistan cricketPakistan Champions Trophy controversyPakistan cricket declinePakistan vs India Champions Trophy 2025Champions Trophy 2025 resultsICC vs PCB controversyPakistan cricket team performanceChampions Trophy 2025 Pakistan exitPakistan vs New Zealand Champions TrophyPakistan vs Bangladesh match abandonedSumair Ahmad Syed ICC ceremonyMohsin Naqvi PCB chairmanKamran Akmal slams Pakistan teamPakistan's worst ICC tournamentICC Champions Trophy 2025 highlightsPakistan hosting ICC eventPakistan's group stage exitPakistan cricket team rankings 2025ICC prize distribution controversyPakistan's cricketing downfallKamran Akmal YouTube statementPakistan vs India cricket rivalryICC tournament host controversyPakistan's cricketing futurePakistan tour of New Zealand 2025ICC and PCB relationshipPakistan cricket team newsPakistan's poor Champions Trophy campaign
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK