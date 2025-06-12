ICC T20 Rankings: Tilak Varma Breaks Into Top 3 Despite No India Matches, Suryakumar Slips To Sixth

In a year dominated by high-octane IPL performances and shifting global cricket narratives, Tilak Varma’s unexpected leap to No. 3 in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings has emerged as a quiet yet powerful storyline. The 21-year-old left-hander, despite not featuring in a single T20I during the IPL 2025 window, has seen his stock soar to 804 rating points—edging past England’s Phil Salt and India’s Suryakumar Yadav in the process. Varma now trails only Travis Head (856) and fellow Indian Abhishek Sharma (829) in the global T20I rankings.

Mediocre IPL, Monumental Impact

Ironically, Tilak Varma’s IPL 2025 campaign with Mumbai Indians was far from exceptional. In what turned out to be his least impactful season, he scored 343 runs at an average of 31.18 and a strike rate of 138.3—decent by general standards but underwhelming for a player tipped as India’s next T20 batting mainstay.

Yet, it’s his consistent performances in India colours earlier in the season, coupled with statistical shifts from rival players, that propelled him up the rankings. A quiet series from Phil Salt and a dip in Jos Buttler’s form opened the door, and Tilak walked through.

Suryakumar Yadav Drops, Yet Dominates IPL

Perhaps the most intriguing subplot is the slip of India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Once the undisputed No. 1, SKY now finds himself at sixth place with 739 points, despite having a historic IPL. He smashed 717 runs—the most by any non-opener in franchise cricket history—and walked away with the IPL 2025 Most Valuable Player award.

However, rankings depend on cumulative international performance, and Suryakumar’s earlier slump has cost him dearly.

India’s Bowling Bright Spots

On the bowling front, India continues to shine. Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy holds the third spot, while Ravi Bishnoi sits comfortably at seventh. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh rounds off the Indian presence in the top 10, showcasing the depth and versatility of the country’s T20 arsenal.

Notably, Hardik Pandya retains his position as the No.1 T20I all-rounder globally with 252 points, further cementing India’s dominance across departments.

England’s T20I Surge and Rashid’s Rise

While Tilak’s ranking made headlines in India, England’s clean sweep over West Indies (3-0) reshaped the global T20 landscape. Adil Rashid’s clinical consistency—figures of 1/22, 1/59, and 2/30—saw him leapfrog Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga into the No. 2 spot in the bowling charts with 710 rating points.

Ben Duckett also stole the show with a fiery 84 off 46 in the third T20I, surging 48 places to 16th, while Harry Brook and Shai Hope made upward movements as well.

County Cricket Calling: Tilak’s Next Move

Adding another chapter to his evolving story, Tilak Varma has signed a short-term County contract with Hampshire, where he’s set to play four red-ball matches. This decision signals an ambition to break the “T20 specialist” tag and establish himself as a multi-format asset for Team India.