ICC T20 World Cup 2020: India's complete fixture for men's and women's events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday unveiled the fixtures for both men's and women's T20 World Cup 2020, which is scheduled to be held in Australia.

The 10 top women’s teams will contest 23 matches from February 21 to March 8, 2020, culminating in the final at the MCG on 8 March 2020, International Women’s Day. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020, on the other hand, will take place from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

The Indian women's cricket team will take on hosts and defending champions Australia on February 21 at the Sydney Showground Stadium in the clash which will mark the opening of women’s showpiece tournament.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and his men will begin their campaign much later on October 24, 2020 against South Africa at the new Optus Stadium in Perth.

Hosts Australia will play the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the men's tournament on the same day under lights at the SCG in a blockbuster match-up against the world’s top-ranked team, Pakistan.

India have been drawn alongside Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 for the women's tournament. Pakistan, England, West Indies, South Africa and Qualifier 2 make up the second group, i.e, Group B.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, are placed alongside England, Afghanistan, Qualifiers 3 and 4 while their arch-rivals Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and Qualifiers 1 and 2 have been drawn in Group A.

Notably, it is for the first time that the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups will be held as standalone events in the same year and in the same country.

Both tournaments will be held right across Australia in eight host cities and 13 venues.

India's full schedule for 2020 Men's T20 World Cup

Men's qualifiers: October 18 to October 23

Group stages: October 24 to November 8

Group A: Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, two qualifiers

Group B: India, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, two qualifiers

October 24, 2020: India vs South Africa at Perth Stadium (16:30 IST)

October 29, 2020: India vs A2 at MCG ( 13:30 IST)

November 1, 2020: India vs England at MCG (13:30 IST)

November 5, 2020: India vs B1 at Adelaide Oval (14:00 IST)

November 8, 2020: India vs Afghanistan at SCG (13:30 IST)

Semi-Finals

November 11, 2020: TBA vs TBA at SCG

November 12, 2020: TBA vs TBA at Adelaide Oval

Final

November 15, 2020: TBA vs TBA at MCG

India's full schedule for 2020 Women's T20 World Cup

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1

Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2

February 31, 2020: Australia vs India at Spotless Stadium, Sydney (13:30 IST)

February 24, 2020: India vs Qualifier 1 at WACA, Perth (16:30 IST)

February 27, 2020: India vs New Zealand at Junction Oval, Melbourne (08:30 IST)

February 29, 2020: India vs Sri Lanka at Junction Oval, Melbourne ( 08:30 IST)

March 5, 2020: Semifinal 1 at SCG; Semifinal 2 at SCG

March 8, 2020: Final at MCG