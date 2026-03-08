ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize money: How much SKY's India will Earn if they beat New Zealand in final at Ahmedabad?

As India and New Zealand prepare for the ultimate showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, there is more than just silverware on the line. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record breaking prize pool of $13.5 million for the 2026 edition, marking a significant 20 percent increase from the 2024 tournament held in the USA and West Indies.

The Championship Prize

The team that emerges victorious under the lights in Motera will walk away with a staggering $3 million, which translates to approximately INR 27.48 crore. Meanwhile, the runners up will not leave empty handed, as they are set to secure $1.6 million, roughly equivalent to INR 14.65 crore.

Payout Structure by Tournament Stage

The ICC has ensured that every participating nation receives a share of the approximately INR 120 crore total pool. The distribution is categorized by the progress made in the tournament:

Losing Semi-finalists: Each team that exited in the final four will receive $790,000 (Approx. INR 7.24 crore).

Super 8 Sides: Teams that reached the second stage but failed to progress to the knockouts will pocket $380,000 (Approx. INR 3.48 crore).

Group Stage Sides: Every participating team that featured in the opening round is guaranteed $250,000 (Approx. INR 2.29 crore).

Comparative Growth: 2024 vs. 2026

The financial scale of the T20 World Cup continues to expand rapidly. In the 2024 edition, the total prize pool stood at $11.25 million. During that tournament, the victorious Indian side received $2.45 million (Approx. INR 20.42 crore), while South Africa, the runners up, took home $1.28 million. The 2026 figures represent a substantial jump in value for the global showpiece event.

Potential Additional Rewards

While the ICC provides the official prize money, national boards often supplement these earnings. Following the 2024 triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made headlines by announcing an additional INR 125 crore bonus for the entire contingent, including players, coaches, support staff, and traveling reserves. Should Suryakumar Yadav’s men successfully defend their title in Ahmedabad, similar domestic rewards are widely anticipated.

The Grand Finale

With the world's largest cricket stadium serving as the backdrop, the financial rewards mirror the massive scale of the event. Whether it is India securing a historic third title or New Zealand claiming their first ever white ball ICC trophy, the winning side will be handsomely rewarded for their efforts on the world stage.