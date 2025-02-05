ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Makes MASSIVE Jump, Varun Chakravarthy Also Gains BIG; Check Details

In-form India opener Abhishek Sharma has made a massive jump in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings after playing the best innings (135 off 54) of his fledgling international career in the fifth and final T20 against England in Mumbai, leading India to a thumping 4-1 series win.

Abhishek's spectacular knock in the final match of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has helped him jump 38 places to the second spot in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings for batters, moving ahead of compatriot Tilak Verma and only behind Australia’s Travis Head.

Australia star Travis Head continues to lead the T20I batters' chart, but Abhishek is just 26 rating points behind him.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav is placed fifth and all within striking distance of Head, while his India teammates Hardik Pandya (up five rungs to equal 51st) and Shivam Dube (up 38 spots to 58th) also moved up the rankings chart following some good scores against England.

On the other hand, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also moved up to second position, gaining three slots, after taking a couple of wickets each in the last two matches of the series that were considered for the weekly update. His 14 wickets in the series have enabled him to move up to joint-second with England leg-spinner Adil Rashid, who has slipped behind Akeal Hossein after taking the top spot last week.

India’s leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (up four places to sixth) also climbed the list after taking five wickets in the series against England. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also finds himself in top 10 at ninth place.

England seam bowler Saqib Mahmood’s figures of three for 35 in the fourth match have helped him gain 28 places to 57th. Mark Wood (up nine places to 60th) and Brydon Carse (up 62 places to 66th) are others to progress.

Latest ICC Test Rankings

In the Test rankings, Steve Smith is up three places to fifth after scoring 141 in the Galle Test in which Australia defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs. Usman Khawaja, Player of the Match for his score of 242 has progressed six places to 11th and debut centurion Josh Inglis enters the rankings in 80th place.

Australia’s bowlers have also gained. Nathan Lyon is now in sixth place with 795 rating points, just six behind his career-best set last March. Mitchell Starc has moved up two places to 12th with Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy returning in 54th and 66th places, respectively.

Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from back spasm, maintained his top spot. He was recently named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian in top 10 at the ninth spot.

India opener Yashavi Jaiswal remained on the fourth spot in the Test batters list, which is being headed by England's Joe Root, followed by Harry Brook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.