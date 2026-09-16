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  • /ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to second, Ishan Kishan retains top spot; check complete lineup

ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to second, Ishan Kishan retains top spot; check complete lineup

Abhishek Sharma moved up one place after his blistering 82 in the series opener, overtaking Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan. The left-hander now trails Ishan Kishan by 51 rating points, who continues to lead the T20I batting chart. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma rises to second, Ishan Kishan retains top spot; check complete lineup
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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