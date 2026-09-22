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ICC T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma breaks into top four among batters; Sree Charani retains No. 1 spot in bowling charts

India opener Shafali Verma was in red-hot form at the Asian Games 2026, leading to her rise in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST
ICC T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma breaks into top four among batters; Sree Charani retains No. 1 spot in bowling charts
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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