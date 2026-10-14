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ICC T20I rankings: Shreyas Iyer attains career-best 4th spot after maiden T20I century

Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow, earning a significant rise in the latest rankings. His ascent to fourth place means India now have three players inside the top four, with Ishan Kishan leading the list and Abhishek Sharma occupying second position.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
ICC T20I rankings: Shreyas Iyer attains career-best 4th spot after maiden T20I century
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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