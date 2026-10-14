/ICC T20I rankings: Shreyas Iyer attains career-best 4th spot after maiden T20I century

India captain Shreyas Iyer has reached a career-high fourth position in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters after moving up three places following his impressive start to the five-match home series against the West Indies.



Iyer smashed his maiden T20I century in the series opener in Lucknow, earning a significant rise in the latest rankings. His ascent to fourth place means India now have three players inside the top four, with Ishan Kishan leading the list and Abhishek Sharma occupying second position.