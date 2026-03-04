ICC T20I Rankings Update: India vs Pakistan battle for No.1 spot as Farhan rewarded for T20 WC heroics; Is Abhishek at Top? Know

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its latest T20I rankings, reflecting a major reshuffle following the intense Super 8 action of the T20 World Cup 2026. While India’s Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy have managed to retain their respective top spots in the batting and bowling categories, both players have seen their rating points diminish as rivals close the gap.

Sahibzada Farhan Challenges the Summit

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has been rewarded for his record-breaking run during the tournament. Despite Pakistan’s exit at the Super 8 stage, Farhan has climbed to a career-best number 2 spot in the ICC T20I batting rankings. He is now within striking distance of the top-ranked Abhishek Sharma, who currently holds 874 rating points but faces scrutiny due to a recent dip in form.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Giant Leaps and Top 10 Shifts

The middle of the top 10 witnessed significant movement as several stalwarts saw their rankings slip. England’s Phil Salt, Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, and England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler each dropped one position, falling to number 3, number 5, number 7, and number 9 respectively.

These shifts allowed India’s Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and South Africa's Dewald Brevis to move up the ladder, occupying the number 4, number 6, and number 8 spots. Additionally, Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett made a notable jump of six places to secure the 11th position following a sensational campaign highlighted by an unbeaten 97.

The most dramatic rise, however, belongs to Sanju Samson. Following his match-winning, unbeaten 97 during a historic run chase against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Samson surged 25 places to reach the 40th position globally. Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza also reached a career-best 43rd place among batters.

Bowling and All-Rounder Standings

In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy’s lead at the top has narrowed. Pakistan’s Abrar Ahmed has moved to the 3rd spot, trailing only Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan. England’s Adil Rashid and South Africa’s Corbin Bosch have slipped to the 4th and 5th positions.

Meanwhile, India’s Jasprit Bumrah has climbed to 7th place, putting him in direct competition with Australia’s Adam Zampa. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is also making a push for the top 10, jumping eight places to sit at 13th.

In the all-rounder category:

Sikandar Raza: Retains the top spot with 328 rating points.

Hardik Pandya: Has ascended to the number 2 position, overtaking Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, who dropped to number 3.

Ranking Summary

The current landscape shows a highly competitive field heading into the semi-finals. While Indian players currently hold the primary honors, the surge of players like Sahibzada Farhan and Hardik Pandya indicates that the top spots are far from secure as the tournament reaches its climax.