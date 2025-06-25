ICC Test Rankings 2025: Joe Root Retains Number 1 Spot, Pant And Duckett Soar After Leeds Thriller

IND vs ENG: Following the thrilling first Test between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, the ICC has released its updated Test rankings and several key players have made notable gains. Joe Root continues to sit at the top of the ICC Test batting rankings with 889 rating points, followed closely by Harry Brook at No. 2 with 874 points. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, despite a tough outing in the field, remains strong at No. 4 with 851 points, maintaining his reputation as one of the most promising young batters in the format.

Pant Scripts History, Breaks Into Top Test Batting Ranks

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant delivered a remarkable performance with twin centuries 134 in the first innings and 118 in the second becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score hundreds in both innings of a Test match. He is only the second wicketkeeper in the world, after Zimbabwe's Andy Flower, to achieve this feat.

Pant's stellar form has propelled him upward in the ICC Test batting rankings, making him one of the biggest gainers in this update. His aggressive, counter-attacking style has once again underlined his value in the red-ball format.

Captain Gill Leads from the Front

Making his captaincy debut in Test cricket, Shubman Gill impressed with a gritty knock of 147 in India’s first innings. His century came under pressure and laid the foundation for India's competitive total.

Gill's leadership and batting display have earned him a significant rise in the latest ICC Test rankings, reinforcing his dual role as a top-order batter and captain of India’s red-ball squad.

Duckett Hits Career-Best After Match-Winning Knock

England opener Ben Duckett emerged as one of the match-winners in the Leeds Test. His scores of 62 and 149 were pivotal in England’s successful chase of 371, sealing a five-wicket victory. Thanks to these performances, Duckett has jumped five positions in the latest ICC Test batting rankings, now standing at a career-best rating.

Middle-order batters Ollie Pope and debutant Jamie Smith have also seen upward movement in the rankings. Pope now occupies the 19th position, while Smith has moved up to 27th, signaling a bright future for England’s Test batting depth.

Stokes Stars as All-Rounder, Climbs to Fifth

England captain Ben Stokes showcased his all-round capabilities once again. With five wickets in the match and a crucial 53-run contribution with the bat, Stokes played a vital role in England’s comeback win. His all-round brilliance has lifted him to fifth place in the ICC Test all-rounder rankings, further solidifying his reputation as one of the finest modern-day Test all-rounders.