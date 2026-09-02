Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ICC Test Rankings: Devdutt Padikkal climbs five spots, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill slip; Rishabh Pant holds steady; check full linep

ICC Test Rankings: Devdutt Padikkal climbs five spots, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill slip; Rishabh Pant holds steady; check full linep

India’s recent Test tour of Sri Lanka has caused notable movement in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Devdutt Padikkal emerged as the biggest gainer among the Indian contingent, while Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah experienced minor slip-ups.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:42 PM IST
ICC Test Rankings: Devdutt Padikkal climbs five spots, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill slip; Rishabh Pant holds steady; check full linep
Image Credit: BCCI/IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India's Miss World 2026 hopeful set to take global stage in Vietnam
2
3
4
5