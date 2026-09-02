/ICC Test Rankings: Devdutt Padikkal climbs five spots, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill slip; Rishabh Pant holds steady; check full linep

Padikkal Rewarded For A Breakout Tour



Padikkal enjoyed a breakthrough series with the bat in Sri Lanka, cementing his credentials in the longest format. The elegant left-hander finished as India’s highest run-scorer on the tour, amassing 328 runs across two Tests at an average of 82.00, anchored by two fine centuries (167 in Galle and 117 in Colombo).



This commanding performance rewarded him with a jump of five places, lifting him to the 54th spot in the latest ICC Test Batting Rankings.



Gill And Bumrah Slip; Pant Holds Ground



Shubman Gill



Leading the Indian Test side, Shubman Gill endured a relatively quiet series by his standards, registering just one half-century across three innings on Sri Lanka tour. As a consequence, the Indian skipper dropped two places to No. 9 among batters.



Jasprit Bumrah



Premier India pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped one place to third in the Test bowling rankings. Australia’s Mitchell Starc leads, with New Zealand’s Matt Henry second. Bumrah missed the Sri Lanka series after a knee impact injury that has kept him out since mid-July; absence from recent matches cost him rating points and the second spot he had held.



Starc had already overtaken Bumrah for No. 1 after a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh.



Rishabh Pant



The aggressive wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant retained his spot as India’s highest-ranked Test batter, holding steady at No. 7 following a consistent outing in Sri Lanka that included a brisk half-century.



Yashasvi Jaiswal



The left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained his position just outside the top tier, staying firm at No. 11.



Key Highlights At A Glance



Player Category Movement Current Rank Key Context



Rishabh Pant Batting Steady 7 Highest-ranked Indian batter



Shubman Gill Batting Down 2 9 Managed one fifty in 3 innings in SL



Yashasvi Jaiswal Batting Steady 11 Retains spot outside the top 10



Devdutt Padikkal Batting Up 5 54 Top scorer in SL series (328 runs, 2 tons)



Jasprit Bumrah Bowling Down 1 3 Missed SL tour due to knee injury



Beyond the Indian camp, the week's biggest mover was Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha, who soared 29 spots to No. 25 after hitting back-to-back centuries in Colombo to thwart India's push for a 2-0 sweep.



Latest Test Batting Lineup (Top names)



England batter Harry Brook continues to lead the batting rankings, followed by Joe Root, Steve Smith and Travis Head. Temba Bavuma and Rachin Ravindra occupy fifth and sixth. Then come Pant (7), Gill (9) and Jaiswal (11).



The big riser is Kamindu Mendis, with the Sri Lanka right-hander gaining two places to move into 10th after a steady half-century in the second innings against India in Colombo.

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Outside the top 10 there are gains for Pakistan's Saud Shakeel (up 15 rungs to 18th), while impressive Sri Lanka youngster Sonal Dinusha (up 29 spots to 25th) and inexperienced India batter Devdutt

Padikkal (up five slots to 54th) also make eye-catching ground.



Latest Test Bowling Lineup (Top names)



1. Mitchell Starc (Australia)

2. Matt Henry (New Zealand)

3. Jasprit Bumrah (India)

4. Pat Cummins (Australia)

5. Marco Jansen (South Africa)



Kagiso Rabada, Scott Boland, Noman Ali, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon complete a typical current top 10. India’s next-best seamers sit well outside that group.



Sri Lanka speedster Asitha Fernando rose four spots to 11th following his four wickets against India in Colombo in the second Test, England pacer Josh Tongue improved four rungs to move to equal 13th, while Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas caught the eye by jumping 10 slots to equal 15th.