ICC Test rankings silence every Jasprit Bumrah critic amid IPL chaos; check full rankings

India's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah shows no signs of loosening his grip at the top of the ICC Test Rankings. The latest update, released on May 13, confirms Bumrah's continued reign as the world's number one Test bowler, while Shubman Gill makes a positive move up the batting charts.

Bumrah Unchallenged at the Top

Bumrah sits comfortably at the pinnacle of the bowlers' list with 879 points, maintaining his status as the standout fast bowler in world cricket. He remains the sole Indian representative inside the top ten among bowlers. His national teammates Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav occupy 12th, 14th, and 15th positions respectively, keeping India well represented across the broader rankings.

Gill Moves, Jaiswal Stays

On the batting front, former England skipper Joe Root continues to command the top position with 880 points. Two of India's most exciting young batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, have both secured places inside the top ten. Jaiswal holds steady at eighth with 750 points, while Gill has climbed one spot to ninth place, now carrying 730 points to his name. The upper end of the batting rankings remains fiercely congested, with Harry Brook sitting second and the Australian pair of Travis Head and Steve Smith close behind.

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Context Behind the Numbers

These standings carry added significance given how little red-ball cricket India have actually played in recent months. The Men in Blue have not featured in a single World Test Championship fixture throughout 2026, and their most recent Test outing ended on a difficult note a 2-0 series defeat at home against South Africa back in November. That loss still lingers as the last competitive red-ball memory for the squad heading into a lean year for Test cricket on their schedule.

Despite the extended break from the longest format, the substantial points buffer accumulated by players such as Bumrah and Jaiswal through their previous performances has been enough to keep them firmly planted in elite territory. Rankings, in this case, are a reflection of past brilliance holding its ground rather than recent momentum.

India's Test Road Ahead

The calendar offers little relief for those eager to see India back in whites. The team is scheduled to play just one Test match in all of 2026, a standalone fixture against Afghanistan on June 6. Once that game concludes, attention will shift entirely toward white-ball cricket as the BCCI steers its planning toward the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle. For players like Bumrah, Jaiswal, and Gill, maintaining their rankings through a near-barren Test year will depend entirely on what they produce in that single outing against Afghanistan and how the points table moves around them in their absence.

Starc, Cummins and Henry Rise

Beyond the Indian contingent, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins have registered notable climbs in the bowling rankings, advancing to second and fourth positions respectively. New Zealand's Matt Henry has also made his presence felt, overtaking several competitors to move into third spot in the bowling standings. With Australia and New Zealand both active in Test cricket, the pressure on Indian bowlers to protect their positions without match action is quietly growing.