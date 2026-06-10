ICC men's Test rankings: Harry Brook reclaims No.1 spot, Shubman Gill climbs to 8th, Yashasvi Jaiswal at...; Check full list

England vice-captain Harry Brook has returned to the top of the ICC Men's Test batting rankings after overtaking teammate Joe Root in the latest update released on Wednesday. Brook's rise comes on the back of England's 115-run win over New Zealand in the opening ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Test at Lord's.

Brook scored a crucial 56 in the first innings of the low-scoring contest, helping England secure victory and reclaiming the No.1 ranking he had previously held in December 2024. Root, meanwhile, endured a disappointing outing, managing scores of just one and eight, which saw him slip to third place.

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Australia batter Travis Head moved up to second in the rankings, pushing Root down and reshaping the top three in Test cricket ahead of the second Test at The Oval.

Shubman Gill rises to No.8, Jaiswal Remains in top 10

India captain Shubman Gill was among the biggest gainers in the latest rankings update after his century against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. Gill's knock of 126 in India's innings-and-300-run victory helped him climb two places from 10th to eighth in the Test batting rankings.

Gill is now India's highest-ranked Test batter at No.8, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the ninth position in the latest standings.

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Top 10 ICC Test batting rankings

1. Harry Brook (England) - 869 points

2. Travis Head (Australia) - 853

3. Joe Root (England) - 851

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 831

5. Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka) - 781

6. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 780

7. Temba Bavuma (South Africa) - 775

8. Shubman Gill (India) - 743

9. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India) - 733

10. Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)- 717

Gus Atkinson breaks into top 10 test bowlers

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was rewarded for his match-winning performance against New Zealand, climbing seven places to enter the top 10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Atkinson now sits at No.10 among Test bowlers and has also improved to sixth in the all-rounders' rankings. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson returned to the rankings at 22nd after a lengthy absence from Test cricket, while England seamer Ollie Robinson re-entered at 23rd. Fellow Kiwi quick Nathan Smith enjoyed a significant rise, jumping 16 places to 43rd.

Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi make ODI ranking gains

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed was among the biggest movers in the ODI bowling rankings following his side's series victory over Australia. After claiming six wickets in the series, Abrar climbed two places to second position.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi also made gains, moving up four spots to ninth after taking seven wickets against Australia.

Australia pacer Nathan Ellis improved 13 places to 31st, while Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana surged 23 positions to 24th after his impressive performances.