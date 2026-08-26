/ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc officially captured the number one position in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in his career, displacing India's Jasprit Bumrah. This historic ascent came on the heels of a magnificent ten wicket match haul during the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Mackay. Delivering a masterclass in fast bowling, Starc earned both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors after sweeping 12 wickets across the two matches. His first innings destruction yielded figures of 6/12, featuring a first ball wicket and a five wicket haul achieved in only 22 deliveries. He followed up with 4/39 in the second innings to steer Australia toward an innings and 51 run victory.