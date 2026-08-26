/ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc officially captured the number one position in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in his career, displacing India's Jasprit Bumrah. This historic ascent came on the heels of a magnificent ten wicket match haul during the second and final Test against Bangladesh in Mackay. Delivering a masterclass in fast bowling, Starc earned both Player of the Match and Player of the Series honors after sweeping 12 wickets across the two matches. His first innings destruction yielded figures of 6/12, featuring a first ball wicket and a five wicket haul achieved in only 22 deliveries. He followed up with 4/39 in the second innings to steer Australia toward an innings and 51 run victory.
The stellar performance propelled past Matt Henry and Bumrah, giving the Australian left arm pacer a 10 point lead at the summit with 872 rating points. Starc previously peaked at number two, a milestone he initially reached following the Boxing Day Test of the preceding year.
Bumrah's Reign And Injury Setback
For Bumrah, his most recent stint at the pinnacle lasted merely two months. Nevertheless, his career resume boasts a combined total of 697 days spent as the premier Test bowler, marking the highest duration for any Indian bowler and the fourteenth highest globally.
The Indian pace talisman would have had ample opportunity to defend his position during the active Test series in Sri Lanka, but he was forced to sideline himself due to a knee injury picked up during an ODI series in England last July. Following the latest update, Starc leads the table with 872 points, followed by Bumrah with 862 and Henry with 861. Meanwhile, Australia captain Pat Cummins climbed to fourth place following a six wicket match haul in the second Test against Bangladesh.
Global Rankings And Notable Movers
The latest update introduced significant shifts across international squads. English fast bowler Ollie Robinson leaped 15 spots to secure 11th place among bowlers after capturing eight wickets and earning Player of the Match honors in an innings and 103 run victory over Pakistan during the opening Test in Leeds.
From the Indian camp, left arm spinner Manav Suthar surged 28 positions to a career high 48th rank after claiming 10 wickets during India's 165 run win in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Sri Lankan counterparts Asitha Fernando and Prabath Jayasuriya both advanced five spots to claim 15th and 16th places respectively.
In the batting division, Rishabh Pant re-entered the top 10 for the first time in twelve months, moving up six places to seventh after contributing scores of 39 and 66 in Galle. At the very top, England's Harry Brook widened his lead over teammate Joe Root to 24 rating points, retaining the top two positions after Brook registered a top score of 90 and Root added 66.
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