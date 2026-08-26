Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years

ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years

Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc officially captured the number one position in the ICC Men's Test Bowling Rankings for the first time in his career, displacing India's Jasprit Bumrah.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ICC Test Rankings update: Jasprit Bumrah Dethroned! Mitchell Starc Becomes No.1 Test Bowler for first time in 15 years
2
3
4
5