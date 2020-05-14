हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shoaib Akhtar

ICC trolls Shoaib Akhtar for his 'four deliveries' tweet on Steve Smith

Former Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar has accused the ICC of "throwing neutrality out of window" after being trolled by the world cricket governing body for claiming that he can even now dismiss Australian batting star Steve Smith in four balls.

ICC trolls Shoaib Akhtar for his &#039;four deliveries&#039; tweet on Steve Smith

Former Pakistan pace spearhead Shoaib Akhtar has accused the ICC of "throwing neutrality out of window" after being trolled by the world cricket governing body for claiming that he can even now dismiss Australian batting star Steve Smith in four balls.

The ICC trolled Akhtar using a series of images featuring basketball star Michael Jordan after the Pakistani superstar claimed that he can get Smith out on the fourth delivery after three "hurting" bouncers.

In the first picture posted by ICC, Jordan can be seen looking down at something. In the second image, it is revealed as Akhtar's tweet, and third one shows Jordan as laughing.

The 44-year-old Akhtar hit back at the ICC saying he was not amused by the response of the apex body.

"A symbolic tweet, how ICC has thrown neutrality out of the window. Basically this is how the state of affairs are run there," Akhtar tweeted.

Akhtar also posted an old video of himself and captioned it: "Dear @icc, find a new meme or Emoji. Sorry i couldn't find any, only found some real videos."

Earlier, Akhtar had taken to social media to respond to a a poll conducted by ESPNCricinfo that pitted some of the best bowlers and batsmen from the modern-day and previous era.

Responding to the post in which Akhtar was pitted  against Smith, the Pakistani said, "Even today, 3 hurting bouncers and i can dismiss @stevesmith49 on the 4th ball. Lol."

