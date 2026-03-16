'ICC trophy chori karke leke aani hai?' Kamran Akmal blasts Pakistan after shambolic series loss against Bangladesh

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has launched a scathing attack on the national team, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selectors following their crushing 2-1 ODI series defeat against Bangladesh.

In a scathing assessment, Akmal questioned the team's professional standards, famously asking if they intended to "steal" trophies rather than win them on the field.



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A Historic Low in Dhaka

The criticism from Kamran Akmal came after a dramatic series decider on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Chasing 291 for victory, Pakistan fell short by 11 runs despite a valiant century from Salman Ali Agha (106 off 98 balls). Bangladesh’s victory, powered by Tanzid Hasan's 107 and Taskin Ahmed's four-wicket haul, marked their first ODI series win over Pakistan in 11 years.

Notably, Pakistan entered the series without several senior players, including Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, as the team management opted to give younger players opportunities. It was later revealed that the duo had been dealing with injuries sustained during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

However, the relatively inexperienced lineup struggled to make the most of the opportunity and failed to handle the pressure in crucial moments of the series.

'ICC Trophy Chori Karke Leke Aani Hai?'

The defeat of Pakistan against Bangladesh has sparked widespread outrage, with former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal unleashing a scathing tirade against the team, selectors, and administration.



Speaking on a show called 'Game Plan', Akmal did not hold back. His frustration peaked while discussing Pakistan's inability to win major tournaments or even bilateral series against lower-ranked opponents.

"For god's sake, think about Pakistan cricket. Just see the levels we have gone down to. The Netherlands must be thinking that if they get to play a three-match ODI series against Pakistan, they can attain Test status, as they can also beat us. You have made a mockery of your cricket. You people just don't care,” Akmal said.

Akmal also criticised the team’s tactical decisions during the decisive encounter, stating, "You have lost the match. What experiments are you doing? It was a good pitch. Why did you choose to bowl? Why didn't you bat? They would have scored 350. Litton Das was slow in the end, that's why Bangladesh got restricted to 290. It was a series decider. When you do not win the series against teams, how will you progress? ICC trophy chori karke leke aani hai? ( You plan to steal the ICC trophy?)."

A Growing Crisis For Pakistan Cricket

The defeat to Bangladesh caps off a disastrous period for Pakistan cricket. Their struggles have not been limited to the bilateral series in Bangladesh. The team also endured a disappointing campaign at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, failing to progress to the semi-finals.

During the tournament, the Men in Green lost their group-stage clash against India and later suffered another defeat to England in the Super 8 stage. Their Super 8 fixture against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan still had a mathematical chance of advancing before their final Super 8 encounter against Sri Lanka, where they required a victory by at least 65 runs to secure a semi-final berth. Although Pakistan won the match by five runs, the margin proved insufficient to keep their hopes alive. The exit marked the fourth consecutive ICC tournament in which Pakistan failed to reach the semi-finals, further intensifying scrutiny over the team’s performances and long-term direction.