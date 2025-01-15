ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: All You Need To Know About India's Squad, Live Streaming Details
After clinching the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup in 2023, a young unit of team India is all set to save their title in the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia, starting Saturday, January 18. Back in 2023, the Women in Blue outplayed England by seven wickets under the leadership of Shafali Verma to clinch the trophy.
All eyes will be on Niki Prasad who will lead the India Women’s U19 team in the T20 World Cup. The Indian team has been placed in Group A alongside hosts Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies. The high-octane tournament will witness a total of 16 teams who have been divided into four groups. Every team will play three matches in the group stage. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six League stage, where they will fight to seal a spot in the semi-finals.
ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details
When will the matches of India U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 be held?
India’s ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches will be held at 12 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches?
The ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 matches will be aired live on Star Sports.
How to live stream the matches of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025?
Fans can live stream the matches of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025 on Disney + Hotstar.
U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2025: Groups
Group A: India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, West Indies
Group B: England, Ireland, Pakistan, USA
Group C: New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, South Africa
Group D: Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, Scotland
India’s full squad
Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S.
