हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

ICC U19 World Cup: Covid-19 hit India beat Ireland by 174 runs to enter quarter-finals

India stand-in U19 captain Nishant Sindhu said that his side did well to stay focused on the match against Ireland in the ongoing World Cup and not think about the positive COVID-19 cases within the camp. Covid-19 hit India who were missing captain Yash Dhull and 3 other players defeated Ireland by 174 runs to enter quarterfinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. 

ICC U19 World Cup: Covid-19 hit India beat Ireland by 174 runs to enter quarter-finals
Source: Twitter

Covid-19 hit India who were missing captain Yash Dhull and 3 other players defeated Ireland by 174 runs to enter quarterfinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. 

India stand-in U19 captain Nishant Sindhu said that his side did well to stay focused on the match against Ireland in the ongoing World Cup and not think about the positive COVID-19 cases within the camp.

Sindhu's remark came as India defeated Ireland by 174 runs to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Cup."I'm really happy with the win. It was great to see everyone sticking to their roles and plans. We had to focus early, had to keep those things (COVID19 cases in the camp) out of the mind and the boys responded well. Support staff are doing a great job in backing us and giving us all that we need to perform," said Sindhu after the match against Ireland.

India was playing with a depleted playing XI as four players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match, but this was no problem for the side as they registered a comprehensive win.

Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's show with the bat was backed up by a dominant bowling performance as India defeated Ireland by 174 runs in Group B of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday (January 19). With this win, India has now registered victories in its opening two matches and now the colts will lock horns against Uganda in their final group stage game on Saturday.

Talking about the game, Ireland skipper Tim Tector said: "Have to give credit to India. They came out with the bat and put pressure on us straightaway. We didn't bowl particularly well although we did pull things back well later on. We were happy to restrict them to 307, because it was a good surface. Was always going to be a challenge for us. Losing early wickets put us on the back foot. Maybe we could have been more proactive. But again, got to give credit to India, they hardly gave us loose balls."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketICC U19 World Cup 2022India U-19Ireland U-19Tim TectorNishant Sindhu
Next
Story

ICC men's Test Team of the Year revealed: 3 Indians in the team, Check here

Must Watch

PT3M30S

UP Assembly Elections 2022 Opinion Poll Results: Over 47% want Yogi as UP's Chief Minister