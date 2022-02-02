हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India vs Australia

ICC U19 World Cup: India bat first, Nishant Sindhu back in team for big semi-final against Australia

India's Nishant Sindhu returns after Covid-19.

ICC U19 World Cup: India bat first, Nishant Sindhu back in team for big semi-final against Australia
Source: Twitter

India opted to bat against Australia in the second semifinal of the U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India made one change to their eleven, bringing back Nishant Sindhu who missed the quarterfinal due to a COVID-19 infection.

Australia too made one change with Nivethan Radhkrishnan coming back into the side.

The Teams:

Australia U-19: Cooper Connolly (c), Campbell Kellaway, Teague Wyllie, Corey Miller, Lachlan Shaw, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, William Salzmann, Tobias Snell (w), Jack Sinfield, Tom Whitney, Jack Nisbet.

India U-19: Yash Dhull (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Raj Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Dinesh Bana (w), Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs AustraliaICC U19 World Cup semi-final IND vs AUSCricketUnder 19 World Cup
Next
Story

Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal to retire from international cricket after tour of India

Must Watch

PT5M24S

Punjab Elections 2022: Congress may announce CM face in Punjab today