ICC U19 World Cup: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Australian spinner, who bowls with both arms - WATCH

Nivethan Radhakrishnan is part of Australian U19 team that is currently in the Carribean nations to play the age-group World Cup.

What makes him special is that he can bowl with both arms. Yes, he is an ambidextrous bowler, a player with a rare cricketing skills.

There are not many at world stage for sure.

As the names suggests, Radhakrishnan was born in India. He was born in Chennai and wheh was just 10 years old, he moved to Sydney in Australia with his family.

He began his cricket in Tasmania however.

The 19-year-old, in an interview to International Cricket Council (ICC), said that to switch to bowling with the other arm, he needs to inform the umpire but that is not the case with the batter who often do switch hits without informing the umpire as this is not in the rules to do so. He said that ambidextrous bowlers should also be allowed to bowl with two arms without informing the umpire prior.

In the first match of the ICC U19 World Cup, he starred in Australia's six-wicket win over West Indies, picking up 3 vital wickets as well as stroking important 31 runs.