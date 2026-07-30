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ICC unveils venues for ODI World Cup 2027 in Africa; Johannesburg, Windhoek, Bulawayo among 12 host cities

ICC Men's ODI World Cup makes its much-anticipated return to Africa after 24 years, with the event set to take place across three countries - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
ICC unveils venues for ODI World Cup 2027 in Africa; Johannesburg, Windhoek, Bulawayo among 12 host cities
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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