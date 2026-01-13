ICC Urges Bangladesh To Reconsider India Tour For T20 World Cup 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reiterated its decision not to travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns, despite a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider. The stance was reaffirmed during a video conference held between the two bodies on Tuesday.

BCB Maintains Firm Position

The meeting centred on Bangladesh’s participation in the global tournament. Once again, the BCB asked for its matches to be relocated outside India, underscoring concerns related to the safety and security of players and staff. While the ICC acknowledged the request, it also highlighted that the tournament schedule has already been finalised.

During the discussions, the ICC urged the BCB to reassess its position, pointing to the logistical challenges involved in altering a confirmed itinerary. However, Bangladesh’s board made it clear that its position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed to keep the dialogue open to explore possible solutions.

BCB Statement After Meeting

In an official statement, the BCB confirmed the talks and reiterated its priorities. The board emphasised that player and staff safety is paramount and said it would continue engaging constructively with the ICC to address the issue.

The BCB delegation included President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, reflecting the seriousness with which the board is treating the matter.

Uncertainty Ahead of Global Event

With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, a change in schedule appears unlikely. However, further discussions are expected as the ICC looks to resolve the impasse. A final decision from the ICC is anticipated soon, which will determine Bangladesh’s participation framework in the marquee event.