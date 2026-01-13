Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006317https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-urges-bangladesh-to-reconsider-india-tour-for-t20-world-cup-2026-3006317.html
NewsCricketICC Urges Bangladesh To Reconsider India Tour For T20 World Cup 2026
BANGLADESH CRICKET BOARD

ICC Urges Bangladesh To Reconsider India Tour For T20 World Cup 2026

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reiterated its decision not to travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC Urges Bangladesh To Reconsider India Tour For T20 World Cup 2026Image Credit:- X

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has reiterated its decision not to travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns, despite a request from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider. The stance was reaffirmed during a video conference held between the two bodies on Tuesday.

BCB Maintains Firm Position

The meeting centred on Bangladesh’s participation in the global tournament. Once again, the BCB asked for its matches to be relocated outside India, underscoring concerns related to the safety and security of players and staff. While the ICC acknowledged the request, it also highlighted that the tournament schedule has already been finalised.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During the discussions, the ICC urged the BCB to reassess its position, pointing to the logistical challenges involved in altering a confirmed itinerary. However, Bangladesh’s board made it clear that its position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed to keep the dialogue open to explore possible solutions.

BCB Statement After Meeting

In an official statement, the BCB confirmed the talks and reiterated its priorities. The board emphasised that player and staff safety is paramount and said it would continue engaging constructively with the ICC to address the issue.

The BCB delegation included President Md Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, reflecting the seriousness with which the board is treating the matter.

Uncertainty Ahead of Global Event

With the T20 World Cup just weeks away, a change in schedule appears unlikely. However, further discussions are expected as the ICC looks to resolve the impasse. A final decision from the ICC is anticipated soon, which will determine Bangladesh’s participation framework in the marquee event.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos