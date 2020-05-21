ICC walks down memory lane, posts throwback picture of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has walked down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture of Indian greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and shared the picture of the trio in a single frame.

"#ThrowbackThursday," the world's cricket governing body captioned the post.

The picture was from a practice session from 2007 when India traveled to England for a three-match Test series and seven ODIs.

Soon after ICC shared the post, a number of fans took to social media and went nostalgic after seeing the cricket stars in a single frame.

Let us take a look at some of the replies:

Master Blaster

Mr Dependable &

75,863 International Runs

207 International Wickets

1296 International Catches

219 Stumpings

in a single frame

Respect for these Legends pic.twitter.com/oVZMHA1U5A — Pradyumna Chakraborty (@PradumnaChakra1) May 21, 2020

It's really good to see them in one frame. They belong to the gr8 era. Gems of Indian cricket. — Manju (@Manjuramanwal) May 21, 2020

Wow true legends and great ambassadors for the game. Unforgettable — Saminda (@saminda_perera) May 21, 2020

During coronavirus lockdown, the ICC is keeping its fans entertained these days by coming up with unique ways, be it digging deep into their archives to inform some record-breaking facts or raising some questions for its followers.

Earlier this month, the ICC posted four pictures namely of former Pakistan speedster Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, Australian pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, West Indies fast bowlers Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh and South Africa women cricketers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail and asked its followers to name their favourite fast-bowling pair of all time.

Notably, the coronavirus pandemic--which was first reported in Wuhan City of China-- has affected more than 50,00,500 people in the world and claimed the lives of 3,28,000 persons globally.