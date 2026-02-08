ICC warns PCB of consequences, seeks explanation over ‘Force Majeure’ claim for India clash

As per the report, the ICC received an email from the PCB citing directives from the Pakistan government as the basis for its refusal to participate in the high-profile fixture. The communication reportedly reached the ICC less than 10 days before the start of the tournament. The match was slated to be played in Colombo under the agreed hybrid hosting model.

Despite the standoff, both the ICC and PCB are understood to be engaged in ongoing discussions, with the global governing body keen to find a resolution without escalating the matter.

Force Majeure Clause Under Scrutiny

Force Majeure is a legal provision that excuses a party from fulfilling contractual obligations due to unforeseen events beyond their control, typically including natural disasters or war. Under ICC participation agreements, government orders may also fall under the Force Majeure category.

However, the ICC has reportedly asked the PCB to demonstrate what steps it took to mitigate the alleged Force Majeure situation, a requirement under the Members Participation Agreement (MPA). The ICC is also believed to have outlined the strict conditions, evidentiary thresholds, and broader sporting, commercial, and governance implications associated with invoking the clause.

The ICC has warned the PCB of potential material and financial damage if the match does not take place, while stressing that it does not wish to enter into a confrontation. Nevertheless, under its constitution, the ICC retains the authority to suspend or terminate a member’s participation in the event of a serious breach of obligations.

Political Context and Fallout

The boycott was first announced through Pakistan’s official X handle, confirming that the Men in Green would not take the field for the February 15 encounter. Subsequently, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked the decision to solidarity with Bangladesh amid an ongoing controversy.

Bangladesh were removed from the tournament and replaced by Scotland after their request to play all matches outside India could not be accommodated by the ICC. The situation was further complicated after Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the Bangladesh squad following instructions from the BCCI, reportedly amid concerns over violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

PCB Cite Past India Dispute as Precedent

The PCB believes it has a strong legal position should the issue escalate, citing a previous dispute with the BCCI that was heard by the ICC’s Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC). The case revolved around the BCCI’s alleged failure to honour a 2014 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to play six bilateral series between 2013 and 2015.

Although the PCB ultimately lost its claim for damages, it maintains that the Indian government’s refusal to grant permission for the series established a precedent for government intervention affecting cricketing obligations.

Back-Channel Talks Ongoing

According to ESPNCricinfo, ICC directors Imran Khwaja and Mubashir Usmani are engaged in back-channel discussions with PCB officials in an effort to break the deadlock. As of now, neither the ICC nor the PCB has issued an official public statement on the matter.