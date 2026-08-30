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ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, new venue yet to be decided

Sri Lanka have reportedly lost the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 amid concerns over government interference in cricket administration. The six-team tournament is set for February 14-28, with the ICC expected to decide the new host at its next Board meeting.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, new venue yet to be decided
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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