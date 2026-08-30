/ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: Sri Lanka lose hosting rights, new venue yet to be decided

Sri Lanka have reportedly lost the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, with the six-team tournament set to be moved out of the island nation. The event was scheduled to take place from February 14 to 28, 2027.
The development comes amid concerns over government involvement in the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The country’s cricket board is currently being run by a government-appointed Transformation Committee.
According to the Sunday Times, SLC Transformation Committee secretary Prakash Shaffter confirmed that the tournament had been moved out of Sri Lanka. "Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka. It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played," Shaffter was quoted as saying.
The new host is expected to be decided at the next ICC Board meeting. The ICC has not yet publicly announced the replacement venue.
The ICC had originally awarded Sri Lanka the hosting rights for the inaugural six-team Women’s T20 Champions Trophy, subject to the country qualifying for the tournament. The event's dates were later confirmed as February 14-28, 2027.
The key issue is the current governance structure of SLC. The ICC does not recognise politically appointed interim administrations and has previously expressed concerns over government interference in the running of cricket boards.
SLC is currently being managed by a nine-member Transformation Committee appointed to oversee administrative reforms and changes to the board's constitution.
The ICC said in July that SLC needed to hold elections as soon as possible and that the cricket board would continue to be unable to have representation at ICC Board meetings for the time being.
The change in host could have consequences beyond the loss of hosting rights for Sri Lanka's women's team. The inaugural Women's Champions Trophy is a six-team competition. The host is due to be joined by the five highest-ranked teams according to the qualification criteria approved by the ICC. At the July 6 cut-off, Australia, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa occupied those five qualification spots, with Sri Lanka entering as hosts.
Sri Lanka are currently ranked sixth. If the new host is a country outside the top five, the qualification scenario could change and Sri Lanka could potentially miss out on the tournament altogether.
This is not the first time Sri Lanka have lost an ICC event amid concerns surrounding the administration of SLC. The 2024 ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup was moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa after the ICC suspended SLC in November 2023 following government interference concerns.
Sri Lanka now face another major setback, with the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy expected to be staged elsewhere in 2027. The ICC is yet to formally confirm the new host.
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