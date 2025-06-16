ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Full Schedule: India VS Pakistan Confirmed, Check Match Fixtures, Venues, Date And Time

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, set to begin on September 30. The highly anticipated tournament will be hosted in a hybrid format, with matches played across multiple cities in India and Sri Lanka. The opening clash will see hosts India take on Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The following day, defending champions Australia will kickstart their title defense with a match against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The league stage will unfold across five venues- Bengaluru, Indore, Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Guwahati, and Colombo, with Colombo hosting 11 of the group stage matches. A major highlight early in the tournament will be the iconic India vs Pakistan showdown, scheduled for October 5 in Colombo.

Here's a breakdown of the group stage fixtures:

On October 1, Australia will face New Zealand in Indore.

October 2 will feature Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Colombo.

On October 3, England meet South Africa in Bengaluru.

October 4 brings together Australia and Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan match is on October 5 in Colombo.

October 6 sees New Zealand take on South Africa in Indore.

On October 7, England play Bangladesh in Guwahati.

October 8 pits Australia against Pakistan in Colombo.

On October 9, India face South Africa in Vizag.

The following day, October 10, has New Zealand vs Bangladesh, also in Vizag.

The action continues with England vs Sri Lanka on October 11 in Guwahati, followed by a blockbuster clash between India and Australia on October 12 in Vizag. On October 13, South Africa play Bangladesh, again in Vizag. The Colombo leg resumes on October 14 with New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, followed by England vs Pakistan on October 15, and Australia vs Bangladesh on October 16.

The final stretch of group games includes:

South Africa vs Sri Lanka on October 17 in Colombo.

New Zealand vs Pakistan on October 18 in Colombo.

A big-ticket clash between India and England is set for October 19 in Indore.

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh on October 20 in Colombo.

On October 21, South Africa take on Pakistan, again in Colombo.

Australia and England battle it out on October 22 in Indore.

On October 23, India play New Zealand in Guwahati.

October 24 features Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The final two group games on October 26 will see England vs New Zealand in Guwahati and India vs Bangladesh in Bengaluru.

The semifinals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with matches set to take place in Guwahati or Colombo and Bengaluru, depending on which teams qualify. The grand finale is set for November 2, and will be hosted in either Colombo or Bengaluru, based on Pakistan’s qualification status. Only the top four teams from the round-robin stage will advance to the semifinals. This format ensures a high-stakes contest right until the end of the group stage, keeping fans on edge throughout the tournament.