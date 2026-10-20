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ICC Women’s rankings Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud rise after Zimbabwe T20I series win

India’s Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud have climbed the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings following their impressive performances against Zimbabwe. Australia’s Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland have also gained ground in the ODI rankings after Australia swept Bangladesh 3-0.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
ICC Women’s rankings Nandni Sharma and Kranti Gaud rise after Zimbabwe T20I series win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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