ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: All 12 participating teams officially confirmed

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has officially locked in its 12 participating teams, marking a major milestone for the tournament as it expands from 10 to 12 sides for the first time. The competition will be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July 2026, underlining the rapid growth and global reach of women’s cricket.

Hosts and Automatic Qualifiers

As hosts, England secured direct entry, joined by top-ranked teams that qualified automatically based on ICC criteria and recent performances. The confirmed automatic qualifiers are:

Australia, India, New Zealand (defending champions), South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

These teams form the core of the tournament and are expected to headline the competition with strong squads and experienced players.

Global Qualifier Success Stories

The remaining four spots were filled through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, highlighting the expanding competitive base of women’s cricket. The teams that booked their tickets via qualification are: Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands

Ireland and Scotland impressed with consistent performances in high-pressure matches, while Bangladesh and the Netherlands showcased depth and tactical discipline to earn their places.

Tournament Format and Venues

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 begins on June 12 with New Zealand as the current holders of the trophy. The 2026 edition will feature two groups of six teams, followed by semi-finals and a final. Several iconic venues across England and Wales are expected to host matches, with the final scheduled to take place at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

The International Cricket Council has described the expansion to 12 teams as a strategic step toward making the women’s game more inclusive and competitive at the global level.

A Landmark Edition for Women’s Cricket

This will be the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and is widely seen as a landmark event that reflects the sport’s accelerating popularity. With a broader mix of established powerhouses and emerging nations, the 2026 tournament promises high-quality cricket and new rivalries on the world stage.

As preparations gather pace, fans can now look forward to a month-long celebration of women’s cricket, with all 12 teams confirmed and the spotlight firmly on England and Wales in 2026.