ICC women’s T20 World Cup 2026 commentary team: Full list of experts Including Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop & Mithali Raj

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be played in England and Wales from June 12, will feature a star-studded commentary and broadcasting panel comprising former World Cup winners, international captains, and some of the most respected voices in world cricket.

Across 33 matches in the 10th edition of the tournament, fans will hear expert analysis from legendary cricketers and elite broadcasters, making it one of the most diverse commentary teams in women's cricket history.

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ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 commentary panel

The commentary team includes a strong mix of male and female cricket experts from across the globe:

Leading International Commentators

- Nasser Hussain

- Ian Bishop

- Ian Smith

- Simon Doull

Former players & World Cup winners

- Mel Jones (Australia)

- Julia Price (Australia)

- Stacy-Ann King (West Indies)

- Isa Guha (England)

- Ebony Rainford-Brent (England)

- Matthew Hayden (Australia)

- Dinesh Karthik (India)

- Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies)

- Mithali Raj (India)

- Anjum Chopra (India)

- Tash Farrant (England)

- Veda Krishnamurthy (India)

- Sana Mir (Pakistan)

- Isobel Joyce (Ireland)

- Katey Martin (New Zealand)

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Presenters & Broadcasters

- Charles Dagnall

- Natalie Germanos

- Alan Wilkins

- Laura McGoldrick

- Jatin Sapru

- Kass Naidoo

- Raunak Kapoor

- Ali Mitchell

The tournament will officially begin on June 12 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in the opening match. A total of 12 teams will compete in the competition, with matches spread across England and Wales, promising a global showcase of women's cricket talent.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said the rise of women's cricket has been remarkable, highlighting the global talent set to feature in the tournament. India legend Mithali Raj praised the depth of talent across teams, noting that world-class performances are expected throughout the competition. Mel Jones also described the tournament as a 'milestone moment' for women's cricket, calling it the biggest Women's T20 World Cup ever staged.