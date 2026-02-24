Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020443https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/icc-women-s-t20-world-cup-2026-india-to-play-pakistan-on-june-14-at-edgbaston-check-details-3020443.html
NewsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on this date; Check details
ICC WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP 2026 SCHEDULE

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on this date; Check details

India has been placed in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes perennial favorites Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. 

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The tournament, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams, will commence on June 12 and culminate in a grand final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.
  • India vs Pakistan will be played on this date.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on this date; Check detailsCredits - AI

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across England. The tournament, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams, will commence on June 12 and culminate in a grand final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

Group Overview and High-Stakes Rivalries

The competition is divided into two groups of six teams each. India has been placed in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes perennial favorites Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will open their tournament with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 14.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Group 2 features the host nation England alongside defending champions New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland. The tournament opener will see England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.

Full Fixture List for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Friday June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford

Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford

Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl

Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl

Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley

Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley

Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Thursday June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley

Friday June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley

Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol

Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford

Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol

Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol

Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley

Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s

Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford

Thursday June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol

Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford

Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol

Saturday June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol

Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval

Sunday June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s

Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s

The Knockout Stage

Tuesday June 30: Semi Final 1, The Oval

Thursday July 2: Semi Final 2, The Oval

Sunday July 5: The Final, Lord’s Cricket Ground

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Oversized t-shirt
Top 4 Oversized T-Shirts for Women: Stylish Comfort for Everyday Wear
El Mencho
Drug lord down, nation in flames: Mexico in chaos after El Mencho's death
Office stress
When Office Stress Turns Into Food Cravings
khelo india winter games
J-K: Climate change clouds future of Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg
Nalanda pregnancy scam
Bihar police bust ‘make pregnant, earn Rs 12 Lakh’ scam in Nalanda; 5 arrested
Yogi Adityanath
Singapore: CM Yogi meets DBS Bank CEO; discusses investment in several sectors
Zimbabwe
Simron Hetmyer shines as West Indies thrash Zimbabwe by 107 runs in Mumbai
food cravings
Everyday Cravings That Turn Into Food Orders
Rekha Gupta
'First step of change': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights govt’s achievements
viral video news
'Ye majduri karega...': Mother hilariously trolls son for skipping studies