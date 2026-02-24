ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on this date; Check details
India has been placed in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes perennial favorites Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.
- The tournament, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams, will commence on June 12 and culminate in a grand final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.
- India vs Pakistan will be played on this date.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across England. The tournament, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams, will commence on June 12 and culminate in a grand final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.
Group Overview and High-Stakes Rivalries
The competition is divided into two groups of six teams each. India has been placed in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes perennial favorites Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will open their tournament with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 14.
Group 2 features the host nation England alongside defending champions New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland. The tournament opener will see England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.
Full Fixture List for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Friday June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston
Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford
Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford
Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl
Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston
Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston
Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl
Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley
Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley
Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston
Thursday June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley
Friday June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl
Saturday June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley
Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol
Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford
Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol
Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol
Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley
Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s
Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford
Thursday June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol
Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford
Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol
Saturday June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol
Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval
Sunday June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s
Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s
The Knockout Stage
Tuesday June 30: Semi Final 1, The Oval
Thursday July 2: Semi Final 2, The Oval
Sunday July 5: The Final, Lord’s Cricket Ground
