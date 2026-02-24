ICC T20 World Cup 2026: India to play Pakistan on this date; Check details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially unveiled the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted across England. The tournament, featuring an expanded field of 12 teams, will commence on June 12 and culminate in a grand final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 5.

Group Overview and High-Stakes Rivalries

The competition is divided into two groups of six teams each. India has been placed in Group 1, a challenging pool that includes perennial favorites Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will open their tournament with a high-profile clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on June 14.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Group 2 features the host nation England alongside defending champions New Zealand, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland. The tournament opener will see England take on Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on June 12.

Full Fixture List for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Friday June 12: England v Sri Lanka, Edgbaston

Saturday June 13: Scotland v Ireland, Old Trafford

Saturday June 13: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford

Saturday June 13: West Indies v New Zealand, Hampshire Bowl

Sunday June 14: Bangladesh v Netherlands, Edgbaston

Sunday June 14: India v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Tuesday June 16: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Hampshire Bowl

Tuesday June 16: England v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Wednesday June 17: Australia v Bangladesh, Headingley

Wednesday June 17: India v Netherlands, Headingley

Wednesday June 17: South Africa v Pakistan, Edgbaston

Thursday June 18: West Indies v Scotland, Headingley

Friday June 19: New Zealand v Ireland, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: Australia v Netherlands, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Hampshire Bowl

Saturday June 20: England v Scotland, Headingley

Sunday June 21: West Indies v Sri Lanka, Bristol

Sunday June 21: South Africa v India, Old Trafford

Tuesday June 23: New Zealand v Scotland, Bristol

Tuesday June 23: Sri Lanka v Ireland, Bristol

Tuesday June 23: Australia v Pakistan, Headingley

Wednesday June 24: England v West Indies, Lord’s

Thursday June 25: India v Bangladesh, Old Trafford

Thursday June 25: South Africa v Netherlands, Bristol

Friday June 26: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Old Trafford

Saturday June 27: Pakistan v Netherlands, Bristol

Saturday June 27: West Indies v Ireland, Bristol

Saturday June 27: England v New Zealand, The Oval

Sunday June 28: South Africa v Bangladesh, Lord’s

Sunday June 28: Australia v India, Lord’s

The Knockout Stage

Tuesday June 30: Semi Final 1, The Oval

Thursday July 2: Semi Final 2, The Oval

Sunday July 5: The Final, Lord’s Cricket Ground