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ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Sree Charani crosses 800-point mark, Deepti Sharma rises to No.2

India's Sree Charani has broken the 800-point barrier in the latest ICC Women's T20I rankings after her impressive Asia Cup campaign. Deepti Sharma has also climbed to No. 2 among T20I bowlers, while Shafali Verma has moved up to sixth in the batting rankings.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Sree Charani crosses 800-point mark, Deepti Sharma rises to No.2
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Sree Charani crosses 800-point mark, Deepti Sharma rises to No.2
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