/ICC Women’s T20I Rankings: Sree Charani crosses 800-point mark, Deepti Sharma rises to No.2

India's record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title has brought significant movement in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings, with Sree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma among the biggest beneficiaries.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to lift the continental title. The performances of several key players during the tournament have now been reflected in the latest rankings update released by the International Cricket Council.
Sree Charani has reached a new milestone in the T20I bowling rankings after her impressive Asia Cup campaign. The left-arm spinner took four wickets in the final against Sri Lanka and finished the tournament with 12 wickets. Her performances have helped her strengthen her position at the top of the ICC Women's T20I bowling rankings and cross the 800-point mark.
According to the ICC, Charani has become the first Indian bowler to reach the 800-point barrier. She now joins an elite group that includes Australia's Megan Schutt and England's Sophie Ecclestone.
Schutt remains the highest-rated bowler in the historical list with 806 points, while Charani's latest rating places her among the select group of players to have reached the 800 mark.
India all-rounder Deepti Sharma has also made a major jump in the latest rankings. Deepti moved up four places to second in the T20I bowling rankings after an outstanding Asia Cup campaign. She finished the tournament with 14 wickets and also produced figures of 3/19 in the final against Sri Lanka.
The rise means India now occupy the top two positions in the T20I bowling rankings, with Charani leading the way and Deepti directly behind her.
Shafali Verma has also climbed the rankings following her impressive run with the bat during the Asia Cup. The India opener moved up one place to sixth in the T20I batting rankings after scoring 236 runs in the tournament at an average of 47.20. Her all-round contributions also saw her rise five places in the T20I all-rounder rankings, moving up to 15th.
Australia's Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll continue to occupy the top two positions in the T20I batting rankings. There were also notable movements among other Asia Cup performers. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana moved up one place to equal 20th, while Imesha Dulani climbed two spots to also reach equal 20th. Sharmin Akhter Supta moved up three places to equal 40th, while Shawaal Zulfiqar gained four spots to move to 45th.
Several Bangladesh bowlers made significant gains in the latest update. Marufa Akter climbed three places to equal 15th, while Rabeya Khan moved up three spots to 18th. Sultana Khatun gained five places to reach 32nd, with Fahima Khatun rising six spots to 49th.
The latest rankings underline the impact of the Asia Cup, with India's title-winning campaign resulting in major gains for some of their leading performers.
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