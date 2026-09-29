/ICC women’s T20I rankings: Sree Charani sets new record with career-best 817 rating points

Francisca Chipare climbed 26 places to joint 123rd following figures of 2/57 and 2/16, while West Indies bowlers Ashmini Munisar and Aaliyah Alleyne also advanced. Munisar moved up 23 places to joint 84th after taking four wickets at an average of 10.5 across the two matches, while Alleyne rose eight places to 58th after figures of 3/44 in the first ODI and 2/27 in the second.