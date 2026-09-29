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ICC women’s T20I rankings: Sree Charani sets new record with career-best 817 rating points

Sree Charani created history by setting a new record in the ICC Women’s T20I Bowling Rankings with a career-best 817 rating points. The India spinner surpassed Megan Schutt’s previous record of 806 points to strengthen her position at No. 1.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:59 PM IST
ICC women’s T20I rankings: Sree Charani sets new record with career-best 817 rating points
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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