हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies stun defending champions England in a thrilling game

Thanks to a competitive 225/6 in 50 overs -- built largely around Campbelle's partnership with Chedean Nation (49 not out) -- West Indies put pressure on England, who later succumbed to Shamilia Connell's (3/38) pace to be all out for 218 in 47.4 overs.  

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: West Indies stun defending champions England in a thrilling game
File image (Source: Twitter)

A fighting bowling performance helped West Indies stun defending champions England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday (March 9).

Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion. Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win.

Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game. However, England kept on losing wickets and they were reduced to 156/8. Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs.

Cross was run out at the non-striker's end when backing up and Anya Shrubsole was bowled by spinner Anisa (2/24) three balls later to set off jubilant celebrations for the triumphant West Indies side.

Earlier, S Campbelle played a knock of 66 runs as West Indies posted 225/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Hayley Matthews (45) and Chedean Nation (49) also chipped in with valuable knocks as West Indies posted a total of more than the 220-run mark.

For England, Sophie Ecclestone returned with three wickets.

Brief Scores: West Indies 225/6 (S Campbelle 66; Chedean Nation 49; Sophie Ecclestone 3-20); England 218 all out (Tammy Beaumont 46, Sophia Dunkley 38; Shamilia Connell 3-38).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World CupWest IndiesEngland
Next
Story

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball and 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Must Watch

PT36M30S

DNA: Operation Ganga - Analysis of the ‘indecent character' of Indian students