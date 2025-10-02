ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: BCCI Signals No Handshakes Between India and Pakistan Teams

As the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 heats up in Colombo, tensions are once again simmering between India and Pakistan, this time on the women’s cricket stage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified its stance on whether handshakes will take place between the two arch-rivals, maintaining a firm, non-committal line that echoes the recent controversies from the men’s Asia Cup.

India-Pakistan Rivalry: More Than Just Cricket

India and Pakistan have faced off thrice in the recently concluded Men’s Asia Cup, with all encounters marred by on-field tension and post-match controversies. The friction reached its peak after the group stage clash on September 14, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor. Suryakumar Yadav’s side refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s players, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

However, as post-match handshakes are not mandatory under ICC rules, India faced no sanctions and continued its policy of limited interaction with Pakistani officials, including a refusal to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s Interior Minister and PCB chief.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia’s Statement

Speaking to BBC Stumped, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the cricket board cannot predict interactions between the teams but assured that all official cricket protocols will be followed. “I cannot forecast anything, but our relationship with that particular hostile country is the same; there is no change in the last week,” Saikia stated.

He added, “India will play that match against Pakistan in Colombo, and all cricket protocols will be followed. Whatever is in the MCC regulations of cricket will be done. Whether there will be handshakes, whether there will be hugging, I cannot assure you of anything at this moment.”

This statement suggests that, consistent with the men’s team approach, the Indian women’s team is unlikely to shake hands with Pakistan, though they will strictly follow the rules of the game.

Women’s World Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Preview

India’s women opened their World Cup campaign with a convincing 59-run victory over Sri Lanka, and Sunday’s match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will be their second league encounter. The teams are meeting at a neutral venue, following the protocol established after the Pahalgam terror attack, ensuring that India-Pakistan matches in global tournaments are played away from home soil.

The BCCI reportedly briefed the women’s team ahead of their departure to Sri Lanka, instructing players to avoid handshakes at the toss or post-match. Sources confirmed to The Indian Express that the board will support its players, standing by the precedent set by the men’s side during the Asia Cup.

Political Tensions Spill onto the Cricket Field

The backdrop of political tension continues to influence the cricketing rivalry. The Asia Cup was overshadowed by references to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, creating a politically charged environment that extended into trophy presentations and media exchanges. Following the men’s final, India refused to accept the ACC trophy from Naqvi, who later took to social media denying any wrongdoing or apology.

With the Women’s World Cup match scheduled for Sunday, cricket fans and analysts are keenly watching how diplomacy, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit intersect. The match will not only impact tournament standings but also test the players’ ability to navigate intense political and sporting pressure.