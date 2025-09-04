ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana Leads Pakistan with Dhoni-Like Calmness and Determination

As the countdown begins for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has revealed her biggest source of inspiration—none other than India’s legendary World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni. The young all-rounder, who is preparing to lead Pakistan into one of the most crucial tournaments in the country’s women’s cricket history, aspires to emulate Dhoni’s composure, tactical acumen, and leadership style.

Fatima Sana Aims to Channel Dhoni’s Calmness

Speaking to PTI ahead of the World Cup, Fatima admitted that stepping into such a high-pressure role naturally brings nerves. However, she draws strength from Dhoni’s famous calmness under fire.

“It is natural to be a little nervous initially when captaining in a big tournament like the World Cup, but I take inspiration from Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a captain,” she said.

The 23-year-old highlighted how Dhoni’s decision-making, ability to back his players, and cool-headed approach left a lasting impression on her. Having studied his matches with India and Chennai Super Kings, as well as his interviews, Fatima believes adopting a similar mindset can help her steer Pakistan into the knockouts.

Pakistan’s World Cup Challenge in Sri Lanka

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on September 30. Due to a bilateral agreement between the BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will play all their fixtures in Sri Lanka, kicking off their campaign against Bangladesh in Colombo on October 2.

Historically, Pakistan’s journey in the Women’s World Cup has been underwhelming. Having participated five times (1997, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2022), the side has managed just one win in its last appearance—against West Indies in Hamilton, 2022. But Fatima insists this team is determined to rewrite history.

“This time, the jinx will definitely be broken because the young players know how important this tournament is for Pakistan women’s cricket. My goal is to take the team to the semifinals,” she declared.

Building a Future for Women’s Cricket in Pakistan

Beyond chasing victories, Fatima is conscious of the bigger picture—using the World Cup as a platform to inspire young girls in Pakistan to view cricket as a viable career.

“In our country, women’s cricket is not seen as a career option. But if we play well, it will make a huge difference. Our effort will be to inspire parents in Pakistan to encourage their girls to make a career in sports,” she explained.

She acknowledged recent progress, with live telecasts of women’s matches and growing school-level participation. The ICC’s decision to increase prize money has further boosted morale, but Fatima believes success on the global stage is what will truly break barriers.

Pakistan’s Strengths: Bowlers Lead the Charge

Heading into the World Cup, Pakistan’s bowling attack stands out as their biggest weapon. With top-class pacers and spinners in their ranks, the team is confident of making an impact in Sri Lankan conditions.

“We have top-class bowlers in the team and spinners will be our trump card. We will depend more on bowling than batting, but in the last year we have worked a lot on batting and will get results,” Fatima said.

A preparatory series against South Africa is expected to help finalize combinations, with the squad training in Lahore before traveling to Colombo.

Learning from Personal Loss and Global Icons

Fatima’s journey has also been shaped by resilience. During the T20 World Cup last year, she tragically lost her father but chose to continue playing, honoring his dream of watching her represent Pakistan on the world stage.

Her determination evokes memories of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, who returned to play the 1999 World Cup after his father’s demise, and Virat Kohli, who once batted in a Ranji match the day after losing his father.

A fan of Ellyse Perry, Fatima started her cricketing journey in Karachi streets with her brothers at the age of 11. Now, she stands on the cusp of creating history with Pakistan women’s cricket.

India, Australia Favorites but Pakistan Ready to Fight

When asked about title contenders, Fatima tipped Australia as favorites but also acknowledged India’s consistency and home advantage. With stars like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur, India is expected to go deep.

“India have never won the World Cup and being the host, there will be pressure to win. But along with this, the presence of home fans also boosts the morale. It depends on the team how it takes it,” Fatima remarked.

A Defining Campaign Awaits

As Pakistan prepare to face the world, their young captain’s admiration for MS Dhoni’s leadership could prove to be a guiding force. For Fatima Sana, the upcoming World Cup is not just about wins and losses—it’s about breaking barriers, inspiring the next generation, and proving that Pakistan women’s cricket belongs on the global stage.