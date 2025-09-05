ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Tickets Go Live: Everything You Need to Know

The countdown to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 has officially begun, and cricket fans across India and Sri Lanka are gearing up for a historic tournament. After a 12-year hiatus, the prestigious women’s cricket extravaganza returns to India, promising thrilling encounters, record prize money, and unforgettable on-field action. With tickets now on sale, fans have the chance to witness some of the finest talent in women’s cricket live.

Ticket Sale Details: Affordable Access to a Global Spectacle

The ticket sale for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 kicked off on September 4 at 7 PM IST, offering an exclusive four-day pre-sale window via Google Pay on Tickets.cricketworldcup.com. Prices start at an unprecedented INR ₹100 (approximately USD $1.14) for group stage matches—making it the most affordable ICC global event ever.

Following the pre-sale, the second phase of ticket sales will begin on September 9 at 8 PM IST, giving cricket enthusiasts another opportunity to secure their seats. Fans are advised to act fast, as tickets are expected to sell out quickly, given the tournament’s immense popularity.

With eight teams competing across India and Sri Lanka, the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 not only promises high-octane cricket but also features a record prize pool of USD $13.88 million, reflecting the growing prominence and investment in women’s cricket globally.

India Women’s Team: Injury Blow and Squad Update

India faced a setback ahead of the tournament as Yastika Bhatia was ruled out due to a knee injury sustained during the preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. Bhatia, who has been a second-choice wicketkeeper for India, will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team, with fans hoping for a swift recovery.

In a swift move, the BCCI named uncapped Assam cricketer Uma Chetry as Bhatia’s replacement. Chetry, who has played seven T20Is so far, will now join the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia starting September 14, and subsequently the ICC Women’s World Cup. This inclusion marks a significant opportunity for Chetry to showcase her talent on the world stage.

India’s ODI series against Australia will include three matches: September 14 and 17 in Chandigarh, followed by September 20 in New Delhi. Meanwhile, India’s World Cup campaign kicks off against Sri Lanka on September 30.

India’s Updated Squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana, Uma Chetry (WK)

The revised squad reflects a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent, promising a balanced combination of batting firepower and versatile bowling.

Why the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Is Unmissable

This edition of the Women’s World Cup is set to redefine women’s cricket in Asia. Not only does it mark India’s return as hosts after over a decade, but the stellar lineup of players, record-breaking prize money, and fan-friendly ticket pricing make it an event for everyone—seasoned cricket enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

Fans can expect high-octane matches, thrilling finishes, and breakthrough performances, with players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading India’s charge. Meanwhile, the young talents like Uma Chetry offer a glimpse into the future of Indian women’s cricket.

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets are available via Tickets.cricketworldcup.com using Google Pay, starting at INR ₹100. Cricket fans should keep their wallets ready for the second phase of sales on September 9, ensuring they don’t miss the chance to witness the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 live.

With the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 shaping up as a historic tournament, fans can look forward to unforgettable cricketing moments, emerging stars, and a celebration of women’s sports like never before.