हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

ICC Women World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami says India will come back strongly after loss vs England

India were thrashed by the England bowling attack for a total of 134 runs. The defending champions chased the target in just 31.2 overs with 4 wickets to spare.

ICC Women World Cup 2022: Jhulan Goswami says India will come back strongly after loss vs England
Skipper Mithali Raj (left) and Jhulan Goswami.(Source: Twitter)

India played poor cricket in their fourth match of ICC Women's World Cup, bundled out for 134 by struggling defending champions England while batting firsrt.

Heather Knight and Co managed to achieve the target in 31.2 overs with four wickets to spare in a league stage on Wednesday.

This was England's first win after three consecutive losses that threw their title defence into disarray.

Captain Mithali Raj and senior pro Jhulan Goswami spoke at length on the loss.

"We definitely didn't have partnership at the top of order, despite getting what we wanted after losing the toss. The thought of putting 200+, the match could have gone either ways," Mithali said after the loss.

"Every game as a fielding unit we are doing well and we hope to continue to do that. Batting is a concern but we'll try to address that in the next match, we are playing a team that hasn't lost to anyone," she added about the clash against mighty Australia next. The view was echoed by Goswami in the post-math press conference.

"Honestly speaking, at this moment, yes our top order, the way we are thinking, they haven't fired but I am sure you will have to be positive about that, because they have done really well in the past," she said. "...The way we have been thinking, they have not batted, but I am very much hopeful they are going to come back hard in the next game," Goswami added.

"But definitely it is a learning process, every day we try to address certain issues, we will definitely solve these issues and come back strongly," the pace spearhead explained. Goswami also said that the team was disappointed at not being able to complete its share of 50 overs while batting. "Definitely, we had a plan to play 300 balls, but unfortunately we could not play the full 50 overs. Definitely, we had to pay a price for it. Our target was to reach 240 or 250 at par."

Goswami also reached 250 ODI wickets in the game and said she never thought of ths achievement when she started out in cricket.

India will play table-toppers Australia on March 19 at Auckland.

With PTI inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022India vs EnglandMithali RajJhulan Goswami
Next
Story

WI vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s WI VS ENG 2nd Test at Kensington Oval, Barbados, 730 PM IST March 16

Must Watch

PT1M53S

Exclusive: ZEEL and Sony merger work in right direction, says Dr Subhash Chandra