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ICC Women's ODI rankings: Hayley Matthews, West Indies Stars rise after Ireland series sweep

Hayley Matthews and several West Indies players made significant gains in the latest ICC Women's ODI Rankings after their 3-0 series sweep over Ireland. Matthews starred with 265 runs and seven wickets, while Stafanie Taylor, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher and Deandra Dottin also climbed the rankings.

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
ICC Women's ODI rankings: Hayley Matthews, West Indies Stars rise after Ireland series sweep
Image Credit: IANS

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