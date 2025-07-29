India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana dropped one place to No. 2 in the latest ICC Women’s ODI batters rankings released on Tuesday. England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has displaced Smriti to become the No. 1-ranked ODI batter in the world.

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been rewarded for her good form in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India. Sciver-Brunt returned to the top ranking on the back of her 160 runs across three matches on home soil against India, with her innings of 98 in the final match of the series a clear standout.

The England captain just missed out on a 10th ODI century in the contest as India wrapped up a 2-1 series triumph over her side at Chester-le-Street, but Sciver-Brunt regained the No.1 ranking as a result of the 105-ball knock in the unsuccessful run chase.

It is the first time Sciver-Brunt has held the top ranking in 2025, with the 32-year-old having first reached the No.1 spot for ODI batters in July 2023 and then remained inside the top five behind the likes of South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt and India opener Smriti Mandhana in recent times.

Mandhana dropped one spot to second after totalling 115 runs across the three matches against England. However, the rankings update brought better news for Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who surged 10 places to 11th after making a total of 126 runs in the series. Jemimah Rodrigues also rose two spots to 13th on the list.

After Sciver-Brunt and Mandhana, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is in third spot in the rankings, while Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry and Australia captain Allysa Healy round out the top five of the list in ODIs.

There was also some movement for a host of Ireland players following the first two matches of their ODI series at home against Zimbabwe, with star all-rounder Orla Prendergast leading the way in all three rankings categories.

Prendergast gains 12 spots to move to equal 22nd on the list for ODI batters after an unbeaten 67 in the second match of the series in Belfast, while she also rises 10 places to jump to 33rd on the rankings for ODI bowlers following a tidy spell in that same contest against Zimbabwe.

Ireland teammate Arlene Kelly (up four spots to equal 30th) made some gains for ODI bowlers following a two-wicket haul in the series opener with Zimbabwe, with England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and Australia all-rounder Ash Gardner remaining in the top two places on the rankings for ODI bowlers.

Prendergast also made up three rungs to move to 10th on the list for ODI all-rounders that is headed by Gardner, while Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis jumped four spots to 14th on the list for T20I batters following a pair of half-centuries against Zimbabwe in Dublin.