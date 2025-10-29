Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who had suffered a calf injury during a training session ahead of her side's ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 clash against England last week, has missed the last two league stage games.

Ahead of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against India, Healy gave positive indications that her recovery was progressing well, getting through a fitness test at the start of the session in Mumbai on Thursday. She then participated in wicket-keeping drills before undertaking a full net session, the latter half of which she was seen going big against the net bowlers.

Beth Mooney, who had kept wickets for Australia in Healy's absence, expressed hope for the latter's comeback ahead of the all-important clash against India.

"I enjoyed that role. Obviously, Midge has done a phenomenal job in that role and can change the game, as we saw against India and Bangladesh. Look forward to having her back," said Mooney.

After Australia’s win over South Africa in Indore, head coach Shelley Nitschke had echoed the sentiment.

"She wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed," Nitschke had said after their seven-wicket win against South Africa.

"We're really hopeful for the semi-final, but still a few days to play out before that. And we're hopeful again, she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to that," she added.





Alyssa Healy's Red-Hot Form At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Notably, Alyssa Healy has been in red-hot form for the defending champions Australia, having scored 294 runs from just four outings so far in the World Cup, at an average of 98 and a strike-rate of 131.25.

Her best performance so far came against, incidentally, India - Australia’s upcoming semi-final opponents - as she smashed a rollicking 142, comprised of 21 fours and three sixes. It helped Australia secure a record win.

Australia were led by Tahlia McGrath in Healy’s absence, but the return of the skipper would be a major boost for the defending champions ahead of the semi-final in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.