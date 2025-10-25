Leg-spinner Alana King returned with career-best figures of seven for 17 as Australia registered a dominant seven-wicket win over South Africa in a low scoring ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday.

Following their dominating win, Australia secured the top spot in the league stage and will face hosts India in the second semi-final at Navi Mumbai on Thursday, on October 30. On the other hand, South Africa will face England in the first semi-final in Guwahati on October 29.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, Alana King wreaked havoc with the ball, notching the best-ever figures (7-2-18-7) by a bowler at ICC Women's ODI World Cup as Australia restricted South Africa to 97 in their top-of-the-table clash in Indore.

Coming in to bowl at the other side of the powerplay, King dismantled the Proteas middle order. The leggie got the better of Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta, Chloe Tryon, Masabata Klaas, and finally Nadine de Klerk.

Apart from King, Megan Schutt (1/21), Kim Grath (1/21) and Ashleigh Gardner (1/19) claimed the other wickets. Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt (31), Sinalo Jafta (29) and Nadine de Klerk (14) reached double figures.

After a magnificent bowling display, Australia lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay as the Proteas hit back with the ball.

Marizanne Kapp broke the deadlock by getting rid of Phoebe Litchfield in her opening spell. Meanwhile, Nadine de Klerk then held on to an absolute stunner to send Ellyse Perry back in the hut off Masabata Klaas.

Thereafter, Georgia Voll (38 not out) and Beth Mooney (42) anchored the chase as Australia knocked off the runs in 16.5 overs.

More To Follow...