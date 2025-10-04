The league stage match between defending champions Australia and Sri Lanka at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 was abandoned without a ball bowled owing to rain in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Australia and Sri Lanka shared a point each after no action in Colombo due to heavy showers.

The showers had delayed the toss and the rain intensified soon after. With no signs of a slowdown, the two captains shook hands with the match being called off about two and a half hours after the scheduled start.

Sri Lanka will take some relief from the result, especially after their loss in the opening game against co-hosts India and with Australia coming into this clash as the favourites to win. Sri Lanka are still searching for their first ODI win against the defending champions.



With the two teams sharing a point each, Australia now sit atop the points table with three points. On the other hand, Sri Lanka opened their account in the ongoing tournament and are now fifth in the eight-team points table.



ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As New Skipper: Check Full List Of India Men's ODI Captains In History

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, Australia had arrived into the contest on the back of an impressive result against White Ferns in their opening fixture with the defending champions looking in fine fettle as they clinched an 89-run triumph against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were beaten by India in the tournament's opening encounter in Guwahati, sealing a 59-run win (DLS method).

What's Next For Sri Lanka, Australia At ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025?

Sri Lanka will play their next match against England on October 11 after a 10-day break, having last played India in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 opener on September 30.

On the other hand, Australia will continue to stay in Colombo to face Pakistan on October 8 before heading to Visakhapatnam to play India on October 12.