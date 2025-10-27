India's ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh ended without a result after rain forced an end at the Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The result meant that India finished their campaign in fourth position with seven points in as many games while Bangladesh finished above bottom-placed Pakistan despite being tied on points.

With the group stage wrapped up, attention now turns to the semi-finals where England face South Africa on October 29 in Guwahati while India take on table-toppers Australia in the second semi-final on October 30 in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing a revised DLS target of 126 in 27 overs, India were comfortably placed before the weather intervened once again. Smriti Mandhana, opening with Amanjot Kaur gave India a strong start, putting on 57/0 in 8.4 overs during the chase before rain returned to wash out the game.



Earlier, after Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bowl first, a delay caused by rain reduced the match to 43 overs per side. The visitors never quite recovered and when another downpour hit midway through their innings, the game was further shortened to 27 overs a side.

Bangladesh eventually posted 119/9 but regular wickets kept them in check as India’s bowlers produced a fine performance. The standout performer with the ball for India was Radha Yadav, who made an immediate impact in her first match of the tournament, finishing with three wickets (3/30) while Sree Charani (2/23) while Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur, Amanjot Kaur chipped in crucial wickets.

Sharmin Akter (36) top-scored for the visitors while Sobhana Mostary (26) offered some resistance but the rest of the lineup struggled as India kept applying pressure with regular breakthroughs.

After Nigar Sultana Joty’s dismissal, Bangladesh looked to rebuild through a 38-run stand between Sharmin Akter and Mostary which steadied the innings. However, once that partnership was broken, India ran through the middle and lower order, reducing Bangladesh from 91/3 to 117/9 in no time with Yadav playing a big part in the collapse.

India, however, suffered an injury scare when Pratika Rawal twisted her ankle while fielding in the deep. The opener had to be helped off the field.

India Playing XI: Pratika Rawal,Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur

Bangladesh Playing XI: Sumaiya Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Marufa Akter