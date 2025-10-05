India produced a clinical all-round performance to thrash arch-rivals Pakistan by 88 runs in a crucial ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. With the victory, India extended their perfect record against Pakistan to 12-0 in the ODI format.

Chasing a challenging total of 248 runs for victory, Sidra Amin scored gritty 81 off 106 balls. Sidra reached her fifty in 82 deliveries and was dropped four times during her innings, but she found little support from the rest of the lineup as Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 159 in 43 overs. With this, Pakistan slumped to their second consecutive defeat.

Meanwhile, this was the second successive win for India at the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 and it took them to the top of the points table in the competition.



India vs Pakistan ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Match Summary

Amin’s fifty had kept Pakistan’s hopes alive but she found little support at the other end after Natalia Pervaiz’s dismissal with whom she stitched a 69-run stand for the fourth wicket. Sneh Rana got the crucial wicket of Amin as she was caught out in the deep end by Harmanpreet Kaur. Earlier, Rana had also chipped in with the wicket of Sidra Nawaz.

Pakistan lost three early wickets in their chase as India put the pressure on them in the powerplay. Muneeba Ali and Sadaf Shams were sent back to the hut before Aliya Riaz got out for the third wicket.

Muneeba Ali was the first one to be out after a soft dismissal. The opener lifted her bat while outside the crease and Deepti Sharma’s quick direct hit from the slips caught her short. The third umpire confirmed the dismissal after India appealed.

In the first innings, Pakistan delivered a strong all-round bowling performance to bowl out India for 247, led by Diana Baig. Baig wrapped up the innings by dismissing Kranti Goud and Renuka Singh, finishing with impressive figures of 4/69 to emerge as Pakistan’s standout bowler. That saw her claim 100 wickets for Pakistan across formats.

Apart from Baig, Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana claimed two wickets each while Rameen Shamim and Nashra Sandhu also contributed with the ball.

None of the Indian batters managed to convert their starts into a half century with Harleen Deol top-scoring with 46. Richa Ghosh played a crucial cameo of 35 off 20 balls, helping India inch close to the 250-mark despite wickets falling regularly after Sneh Rana’s dismissal for the sixth wicket. Baig had claimed the crucial wicket of Deepti Sharma, who edged one to the keeper soon after Sneh Rana fell in the previous over.

Earlier on, Nashra Sandhu struck to remove Jemimah Rodrigues, leaving India with half their side back in the hut. Just the over before Rodrigues' dismissal, Rameen Shamim dismissed Harleen Deol as she stepped down the track but was caught by Nashra Sandhu at long on.

Rodrigues and Doel had absorbed the pressure after Pakistan had removed India captain Harmanpreet Kaur for the third wicket. Diana Baig bowled one down the leg side and Kaur was caught behind while trying to guide it towards square leg. Kaur had steadied the innings alongside Harleen Deol after the early losses of Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

Mandhana and Rawal put on a steady 48-run stand before Fatima Sana provided the breakthrough, trapping Mandhana LBW. Soon after, Sadia Iqbal delivered a beauty that angled in sharply to dismiss Rawal, leaving India two down after a solid foundation.