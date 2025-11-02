The toss for the much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has been delayed due to persistent rain.

A heavy downpour began about 15-20 minutes before the rescheduled toss time (3:00 PM) for the Women's ODI World Cup final on Sunday. The rain started around 2:40 PM, prompting the ground staff to bring out the covers, which prevented the rescheduled 3:00 PM toss from taking place. The stadium is blanketed by dark clouds, and visibility remains poor.

Earlier, the first spell of rain began around noon and has continued intermittently since. The ground staff had to bring out the covers, while the persistent drizzle kept the players confined to the dugout, preventing them from stepping out for their pre-match warm-ups.

However, conditions began to improve around 2:30 PM - just before the originally scheduled toss - as the rain eased and the sun made a brief appearance.

A loud cheer erupted when the ground staff started taking off the covers for the umpires’ inspection, though puddles could still be seen in areas beyond the circle. But the downpour started again, and this time it was stronger than the previous spell.

As of now, there will be no impact on the number of overs, and the reduction will start only after a two-hour delay, unlike the ground stage matches, which started after one hour.



Enthusiasm Of Fans Remains Undampened Despite Rain

Interestingly, despite intermittent rain since early morning in Navi Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane and Mumbai districts, the enthusiasm of the spectators remains undampened, with massive crowds assembling outside the stadium for the final.

The Indian women's team is playing the World Cup final for the first time at home, and the excitement was palpable. Their majestic performance against the defending champions Australia in the semifinal has further fueled interest in the match, and there was a huge surge in demand for tickets.

The rain has not dampened the enthusiasm and spirit of the people, and the stadium is expected to break all previous records for attendance.

Both India and South Africa are going for a historic title triumph, having never won the title previously. India have a slight edge, having played in the final twice (2005 and 2017), and will also be boosted by the support of the huge crowd. They have already played three matches at this venue, while South Africa are in Navi Mumbai for the first time this World Cup.

The positive news for fans is that the match has a reserve day, meaning play will resume from the point it was stopped. However, the ICC will make every effort to finish the game on Sunday itself, even if it requires a shortened format.

SQUADS:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit