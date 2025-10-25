Advertisement
NewsCricket
ICC WOMEN'S ODI WORLD CUP 2025

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Lineup Confirmed: India To Face Australia, England Lock Horns With South Africa; Check Dates, Venues, Timings And More

The semi-final lineup of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 have been confirmed after Australia's win over South Africa in their final group-stage game on Saturday.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Lineup Confirmed: India To Face Australia, England Lock Horns With South Africa; Check Dates, Venues, Timings And MorePic credit: Star Sports/Jio Hotstar On X

Australia ensured a top-spot finish with a thumping seven-wicket win over South Africa in a low scoring ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday. 

A triumph for the defending champions Australia confirmed that they will play hosts India (fourth in the standings) in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 on October 30 at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

The fixture will mark the first occasion of the two teams featuring in the ODI World Cup semi-final since their clash in the final four stage of the tournament back in 2017. 

Notably, the seven-time winners Australia remain the only unbeaten team at this year's ODI World Cup. In their previous meeting against India in Indore during the league stage, Australia had chased down a record-total to solidify their position in the standings. 

On the other hand, India walk into the semis on the back of an all-round display against New Zealand that punched their ticket to the knockouts. The hosts will face Bangladesh on Sunday to mark the end of their league stage campaign. England on the other hand, will face off against New Zealand before the semis.

ALSO READ: 10 Players With Most Runs In ODI Cricket History: Sachin Tendulkar On Top, Virat Kohli Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara, Rohit Sharma At...

 

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, 1st Semi-Final: South Africa vs England 

Meanwhile, South Africa will now lock horns against England in the other semi-final at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on October 29. While the Proteas currently occupy the second position in the points table, England are third with a game in hand.

The winners of both semi-finals will play each other for the Cricket World Cup trophy on November 2.

ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final Lineup: Teams, Dates, Venues, Timings

England Women vs South Africa Women, 1st Semi-Final

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Date: Wednesday, October 29 
Time: 3:00 PM IST

Australia Women vs India Women, 2nd Semi-Final

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
Date: Thursday, October 30
Time: 3:00 PM IST

