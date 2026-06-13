/ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham star as Australia crush South Africa by 65 Runs

Phoebe Litchfield then changed the momentum with a fearless counterattack. The left-hander struck a boundary off the first ball she faced and continued to take on the South African bowlers, helping Australia race to 52/2 at the end of the powerplay. She brought up a rapid half-century in just 23 balls before falling for 51 off 24 deliveries, an innings that included nine fours and a six.