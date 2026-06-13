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ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham star as Australia crush South Africa by 65 Runs

After posting a competitive 172/8 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield's 51 off 24 balls, Australia's bowlers struck regularly to bowl South Africa out for 107 in 16.4 overs, with only captain Laura Wolvaardt offering significant resistance during the run chase.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 11:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
ICC Women's T20 WC 2026: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham star as Australia crush South Africa by 65 Runs
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC

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